Amelia’s Ward, Granny Sarah is 107 not out!

Kaieteur News – Sarah Elizabeth Melville, also known as “Granny Sarah” of Amelia’s Ward Linden, on Monday, celebrated a stunning centennial birthday of 107 years old.

This phenomenal milestone was celebrated with her close family, relatives and friends at her Brooklyn, New York home.

Despite having limited physical mobility, Granny Sarah still has a wit for good conversations which are often very jovial and filled with knowledge and family history.

Born August 19, 1917, “Granny Sarah” still has the same captivating smile that complements those sharp, mischievous eyes of hers, not to mention a charming personality and generous heart.

Sarah who is initially from Berbice, spent most of her former adult years in Amelia’s Ward, Linden before migrating to Brooklyn, New York, where she paved a way working hard for the migration of her children and grandchildren to provide a better life for them.

For many years, up to when she was a nonagenarian, she took annual trips back to Guyana on her own.

Her life was filled with sacrifices she made for her eight children who have produced for her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

This love and generosity were extended to the self-help community of Amelia’s Ward of which she was a founding member and so for the entire community, she is called Granny.

At 107, ‘Granny Sarah still has her mental faculties intact and even still reads. In fact, she accredits reading as one of the hobbies that contributed to her having longevity in life. She can also still recognize faces and voices she has not seen or heard in a long time.

And even as she has fulfilled life’s purpose by living a God-fearing life, and surpassed the three-score-and-ten age limit, “Granny Sarah” is not yet ready to kick the proverbial bucket.

Her secret to a long life is, “Always smile, and never go to sleep with a troubled heart, for prayers can take away any pain.”

Her granddaughter Shamekia Barrow said, “What can I say, God’s mercy, it continues to be a blessing and a privilege to have my grandmother. As she celebrates another birthday with her age, she has her aches and pains, may not move around as much but you can bet your last dollar, she remembers stories from her youthful days, she can tell you about the family history and many more, she attributes this to her love for reading, she would say that is what has keep her brains youthful,” she said.