$569M estimated to repair Paramakatoi airstrip

Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Paramakatoi airstrip in Region Eight is scheduled to undergo rehabilitative works for an estimated cost of $569 million.
This is according to a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that two contractors have applied for the Ministry of Public Works project.
The contractors who all bid above the engineer’s estimate are International Import & Supplies who bid $799,658,633 and Theodore Faria General Contracting Service who bid $605,443,627.
During the presentation of this year’s budget, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had said that the government continue to rehabilitate and maintain hinterland airstrips to promote ease of access between the coastal and hinterland regions. In 2023, works advanced at Ekereku Bottom, Eteringbang, Karisparu, and Pariuma airstrips, which are all expected to be completed this year.
“In 2024, $2.3 billion has been allocated towards completion of these airstrips as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of several others including the Imbaimadai, Kaieteur, Kaikan and Matthew’s Ridge airstrips,” he explained.
Rehabilitation of Paramakatoi Airstrip Region 8.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Defence Force (GDF)
Construction of Accommodation at Air Station London – Timehri.
Extension of Officers’ Club and Messing Facility- Base Camp Ayanganna.
Construction of Accommodation at Coast Guard Ship Hinds, Ruimveldt.
Ministry of Public Works
Rehabilitation of Paramakatoi Airstrip Region 8.
Guyana Water Inc.
Drilling and Construction of Potable Water Well at Central Ruimveldt.
Ministry of Housing and Water
Procurement of Electrical Line Hardware Materials Lots 1-8.
