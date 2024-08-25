$569M estimated to repair Paramakatoi airstrip

Kaieteur News – The Paramakatoi airstrip in Region Eight is scheduled to undergo rehabilitative works for an estimated cost of $569 million.

This is according to a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that two contractors have applied for the Ministry of Public Works project.

The contractors who all bid above the engineer’s estimate are International Import & Supplies who bid $799,658,633 and Theodore Faria General Contracting Service who bid $605,443,627.

During the presentation of this year’s budget, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had said that the government continue to rehabilitate and maintain hinterland airstrips to promote ease of access between the coastal and hinterland regions. In 2023, works advanced at Ekereku Bottom, Eteringbang, Karisparu, and Pariuma airstrips, which are all expected to be completed this year.

“In 2024, $2.3 billion has been allocated towards completion of these airstrips as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of several others including the Imbaimadai, Kaieteur, Kaikan and Matthew’s Ridge airstrips,” he explained.

