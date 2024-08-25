Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$569M estimated to repair Paramakatoi airstrip

Aug 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Paramakatoi airstrip in Region Eight is scheduled to undergo rehabilitative works for an estimated cost of $569 million.

This is according to a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that two contractors have applied for the Ministry of Public Works project.

The contractors who all bid above the engineer’s estimate are International Import & Supplies who bid $799,658,633 and Theodore Faria General Contracting Service who bid $605,443,627.

During the presentation of this year’s budget, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had said that the government continue to rehabilitate and maintain hinterland airstrips to promote ease of access between the coastal and hinterland regions. In 2023, works advanced at Ekereku Bottom, Eteringbang, Karisparu, and Pariuma airstrips, which are all expected to be completed this year.

“In 2024, $2.3 billion has been allocated towards completion of these airstrips as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of several others including the Imbaimadai, Kaieteur, Kaikan and Matthew’s Ridge airstrips,” he explained.

Rehabilitation of Paramakatoi Airstrip Region 8.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

Construction of Accommodation at Air Station London – Timehri.

Extension of Officers’ Club and Messing Facility- Base Camp Ayanganna.

Construction of Accommodation at Coast Guard Ship Hinds, Ruimveldt.

Ministry of Public Works

Rehabilitation of Paramakatoi Airstrip Region 8.

Guyana Water Inc.

Drilling and Construction of Potable Water Well at Central Ruimveldt.

Ministry of Housing and Water

Procurement of Electrical Line Hardware Materials Lots 1-8.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

President Ali, Toronto Raptors collaborating to develop basketball in Guyana

President Ali, Toronto Raptors collaborating to develop basketball in...

Aug 25, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – In a pivotal move for the development of basketball in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Masai Michael Ujiri OC, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors,...
Read More
Hussain re-elected as GGA President 

Hussain re-elected as GGA President 

Aug 25, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali hits 100 not out in T&DCA first-division competition 

Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali hits 100 not out...

Aug 25, 2024

Norman Madhoo shines at Dart Players Florida League Live event

Norman Madhoo shines at Dart Players Florida...

Aug 25, 2024

DDL launches Master Blender’s for CPL

DDL launches Master Blender’s for CPL

Aug 25, 2024

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as misleading and mischievous

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as...

Aug 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]