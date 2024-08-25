Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

26 Spanish women detained following raid at nightclub

Aug 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Some 26 Spanish-speaking women, five male security guards and three barmen were detained on Saturday by police following a raid at Red, a nightclub located at Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown.   The women are said to be of Venezuelan, Cuban and Dominican Republic nationalities.

Police said the raid was conducted between 00:00 and 03:40 hrs.  A thorough search of the nightclub was conducted and they detained persons but nothing illegal was found.

The detainees were taken the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

President Ali, Toronto Raptors collaborating to develop basketball in Guyana

President Ali, Toronto Raptors collaborating to develop basketball in...

Aug 25, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – In a pivotal move for the development of basketball in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Masai Michael Ujiri OC, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors,...
Read More
Hussain re-elected as GGA President 

Hussain re-elected as GGA President 

Aug 25, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali hits 100 not out in T&DCA first-division competition 

Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali hits 100 not out...

Aug 25, 2024

Norman Madhoo shines at Dart Players Florida League Live event

Norman Madhoo shines at Dart Players Florida...

Aug 25, 2024

DDL launches Master Blender’s for CPL

DDL launches Master Blender’s for CPL

Aug 25, 2024

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as misleading and mischievous

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as...

Aug 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]