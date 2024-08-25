26 Spanish women detained following raid at nightclub

Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Some 26 Spanish-speaking women, five male security guards and three barmen were detained on Saturday by police following a raid at Red, a nightclub located at Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown. The women are said to be of Venezuelan, Cuban and Dominican Republic nationalities.
Police said the raid was conducted between 00:00 and 03:40 hrs. A thorough search of the nightclub was conducted and they detained persons but nothing illegal was found.
The detainees were taken the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters for questioning.
Investigations are ongoing.
