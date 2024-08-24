Latest update August 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Youths in Natural Resources Apprenticeship Program visit Gas to Energy power plant construction

Aug 24, 2024

Youth in Natural Resources Apprentices with the LNDCH4 Guyana Team.

Kaieteur News – Lindsayca and CH4, the joint venture that was awarded the contract to construct the onshore facilities for the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources recently facilitated a two day tour of the construction site for the 40 participants of the Youths in Natural Resources Apprenticeship Program.

In a statement on Friday, the joint venture (LNDCH4 Guyana) said the visit and tour of the construction site on August 20th and 22nd included a comprehensive presentation on the Gas to Energy power plant project, detailing its significance to the nation’s energy future and its role in reducing Guyana’s carbon footprint.

Country Manager of LNDCH4 Guyana, Humberto Lopez, delivering his presentation

Notably, the local media was not invited to provide coverage of the visit. Country Manager of LNDCH4 Guyana, Humberto Lopez during a presentation told the youths in the Apprenticeship Program that the GTE project is a cornerstone of Guyana’s energy transition. To this end, he noted, “It is crucial that our young people are engaged and informed about the opportunities and challenges in this sector. We believe that initiatives like this will inspire the next generation to take an active role in the country’s energy future.”

Head of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Kesh Nandlall who was also on-site for a separate meeting, shared his insights on the energy sector’s potential and the importance of youth involvement in shaping Guyana’s future.

In December 2022, government signed a US$759M contract with CH4-Lindsayca to build two Natural Gas Plants at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, stipulates that CH4-Lindsayca is solely responsible for the design, procurement and construction of the plants. The firm will be tasked with building a Natural Gas Liquid plant and a 300 megawatt power plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

The GTE project also entails a 220-kilometers pipeline being constructed by ExxonMobil.

