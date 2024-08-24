Woman killed after crashing car into bridge rail

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old woman was early Friday morning killed after the car she was driving crashed into the rail of a bridge along the Number 43 Public Road, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

The dead woman has been identified as Melena Stephen of Lot 65 Roxanne Burnham Gardens Georgetown.

Four passengers including a nine-year boy were travelling with her at the time and are presently hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

According to police the accident took place around 04:00 hrs.

Police investigations revealed that Stephen was speeding south when she lost control of the car and crashed into the bridge’s rail on the western side of the road.

Stephen was left pinned in her seat and unconscious. Her passengers were also trapped but conscious.

Public spirited citizens who rushed to their rescue freed the passengers and rushed them to the Port Mourant Public Hospital. They were later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Stephen was removed from the car by firefighters who cut her out of the vehicle.

She was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The passengers aged 9, 54, 28 and 41 remain hospitalized with fractures and other body injuries. They are in listed as stable.

Investigations are ongoing.