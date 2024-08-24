We like change we mind!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh we got a new national sport in Guyana: flip-flopping. And trust me, it make cricket look like a weekend lime. We marry we childhood sweetheart with big fanfare and nuff nuff people eat and drink. But next morning, some ah we wake up and seh, “Wait, I like being single better.” Divorce lawyers smiling all de way to de bank, while de farmers crying for rain.

And den, y’all ever hear about de house sale drama? You find a buyer who ain’t mind de leaking roof and de shaky back veranda. De paperwork almost done when suddenly you realize, “Nah man, this place got sentimental value!” So, you pull back faster than a minibus man dodging a traffic cop. De buyer lef’ standing like he been dreaming all de time.

But de real fun start when we start nominating people. We big up some bright-eyed fella, seh he de next savior. But before de ink dry on he appointment letter, we start murmuring, “Who tell we to pick this one? Ain’t had nobody better?” Poor chap don’t even get time to warm he seat before we calling fuh he head.

And elections? Buddy, that’s where we really show off. We vote with more passion than a preacher man on Sunday morning. We campaign like we life depend on it. But as soon as dem win, we turn ‘gainst dem so fast, you could get whiplash. “Who vote for this clown?” we ask, pretending we didn’t celebrate when dem win.

And de oil contract? Oh man, we march, we protest, we holler ‘bout fairness and renegotiation. But just like dat, we mek a U-turn so sharp, we head spin. Now, all we hearin’ is, “We gon review it… eventually.”

And dat oversight body we did promise? Now we hearin’, “No magic fix,” like we didn’t know better. It’s like we allergic to sticking to anything.

In Guyana, we commit to anything—marriage, house sale, leaders, oil contracts—until we don’t. We got buyers’ remorse on steroids. But hey, that’s how we roll: forever undecided, forever changing we mind.

Talk half. Leff half