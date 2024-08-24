Several injured after car crash at UG road

Kaieteur News – A car accident that occurred Wednesday evening on Rupert Craig Highway and University of Guyana Access Road East Coast Demerara (ECD) has resulted in several persons being injured including a child.

Police reported that the accident on August 21,2024 involved motor car PMM 6481 driven by Rohit Balgobin,25, an electrician of Better Hope ECD, and motor car PRR 3591 driven by Danraj Chatrupaul, 31, a taxi driver of Second Street Lusignan.

At the time of the accident Chatrupaul’s vehicle was carrying two passengers: 33-year-old Ashley Kamaldeen and her 7-year-old son, Julian Kamaldeen, both from Cummings Lodge, ECD.

According to police reports, Balgobin was traveling east along Rupert Craig Highway at a high speed. As he approached the intersection with UG Access Road, he attempted to turn in a southern direction and entered the path of Chatrupaul’s vehicle that was proceeding west along the highway. This led to a collision between the two cars, causing significant damage to the vehicles. All individuals involved sustained injuries and were taken and admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.