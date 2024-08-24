Latest update August 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Several injured after car crash at UG road 

Aug 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A car accident that occurred Wednesday evening on Rupert Craig Highway and University of Guyana Access Road East Coast Demerara (ECD) has resulted in several persons being injured including a child.

Police reported that the accident on August 21,2024 involved motor car PMM 6481 driven by Rohit Balgobin,25, an electrician of Better Hope ECD, and  motor car PRR 3591 driven by Danraj Chatrupaul, 31, a taxi driver of  Second Street Lusignan.

At the time of the accident Chatrupaul’s vehicle was carrying two passengers: 33-year-old Ashley Kamaldeen and her 7-year-old son, Julian Kamaldeen, both from Cummings Lodge, ECD.

According to police reports, Balgobin was traveling east along Rupert Craig Highway at a high speed. As he approached the intersection with UG Access Road, he attempted to turn in a southern direction and entered the path of Chatrupaul’s vehicle that was proceeding west along the highway. This led to a collision between the two cars, causing significant damage to the vehicles. All individuals involved sustained injuries and were taken and admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bartica Zone kicks off tonight

Bartica Zone kicks off tonight

Aug 24, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship… – Nationals set for Sept. 6 Kaieteur Sports – Following four years of inactivity due to the COVID pandemic, the increasingly popular...
Read More
West Indies take the lead in T20I series

West Indies take the lead in T20I series

Aug 24, 2024

UK Golf Club Members Donate Equipment to Nexgen Golf Academy

UK Golf Club Members Donate Equipment to Nexgen...

Aug 24, 2024

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as misleading and mischievous

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as...

Aug 24, 2024

Rupununi residents receive sports gear from the People National Congress Reform

Rupununi residents receive sports gear from the...

Aug 24, 2024

Confidence high as final four teams clash for championship honours

Confidence high as final four teams clash for...

Aug 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]