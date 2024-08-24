Magistrate tells man ‘Stop thieving mirrors or you’ll go to jail’

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old unemployed man from Leopold Street, Georgetown, on Friday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court to face a simple larceny charge.

The accused, Quincy Wills, on August 21,2024 at Brickdam Road, Georgetown in the vicinity of Demico House, stole two rear view mirrors belonging to Ryan Playter.

Wills appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded guilty.

According to the police report presented in court, on the day of the incident, Playter left his home with his motor car and traveled to Georgetown to meet a friend who was waiting for him at Demico House.

Playter then parked his car on Brickdam in the vicinity of the said place and proceeded to the building, leaving the car intact.

Thirty minutes later, Playter returned to his motor car and noticed that his two rear view mirrors were missing.

A report was made to the police and Wills was arrested, told of the allegation and cautioned.

Wills admitted to the offence and was charged.

Wills was fined $10,000 but was cautioned by the magistrate to stop stealing mirrors lest he receives harsher penalties.

Magistrate Singh warned, “and if you come back before me again you’re going to jail”.