Latest update August 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Inmate shot while trying to escape from Camp Street Prison

Aug 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A convicted inmate was on Friday shot by prison officers while trying to escape from the Camp Street Prison, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), disclosed.

Shot inmate, Bevon Griffith

Shot inmate, Bevon Griffith

The inmate was identified as  Bevon Griffith better known as “Spoony”. He is currently serving time for killing a Sophia man.

According to the GPS, Griffith tried to escape during the lock down process.

He reportedly ran out of his cell and attempted to scale the prison’s fence but was shot in the process.

“Griffith was placed on restrain before he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where he is receiving medical attention”, the GPS said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bartica Zone kicks off tonight

Bartica Zone kicks off tonight

Aug 24, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship… – Nationals set for Sept. 6 Kaieteur Sports – Following four years of inactivity due to the COVID pandemic, the increasingly popular...
Read More
West Indies take the lead in T20I series

West Indies take the lead in T20I series

Aug 24, 2024

UK Golf Club Members Donate Equipment to Nexgen Golf Academy

UK Golf Club Members Donate Equipment to Nexgen...

Aug 24, 2024

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as misleading and mischievous

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as...

Aug 24, 2024

Rupununi residents receive sports gear from the People National Congress Reform

Rupununi residents receive sports gear from the...

Aug 24, 2024

Confidence high as final four teams clash for championship honours

Confidence high as final four teams clash for...

Aug 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]