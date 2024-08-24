Inmate shot while trying to escape from Camp Street Prison

Kaieteur News – A convicted inmate was on Friday shot by prison officers while trying to escape from the Camp Street Prison, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), disclosed.

The inmate was identified as Bevon Griffith better known as “Spoony”. He is currently serving time for killing a Sophia man.

According to the GPS, Griffith tried to escape during the lock down process.

He reportedly ran out of his cell and attempted to scale the prison’s fence but was shot in the process.

“Griffith was placed on restrain before he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where he is receiving medical attention”, the GPS said.