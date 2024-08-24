Inmate shot while trying to escape from Camp Street Prison

Latest update August 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A convicted inmate was on Friday shot by prison officers while trying to escape from the Camp Street Prison, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), disclosed.
The inmate was identified as Bevon Griffith better known as “Spoony”. He is currently serving time for killing a Sophia man.
According to the GPS, Griffith tried to escape during the lock down process.
He reportedly ran out of his cell and attempted to scale the prison’s fence but was shot in the process.
“Griffith was placed on restrain before he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where he is receiving medical attention”, the GPS said.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 24, 2024Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship… – Nationals set for Sept. 6 Kaieteur Sports – Following four years of inactivity due to the COVID pandemic, the increasingly popular...
Aug 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – In the aftermath of electoral contests in Guyana, whenever the PPPC wins an election and holds the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]