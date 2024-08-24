$17M in contracts awarded to install street lights in EBD housing areas

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government is set to spend $17 million from an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan for the supply and installation of solar streetlights for housing areas on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

The contracts amount to $17,022,868 according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The project for the installation of solar integrated LED street lights for the East Bank Demerara Housing Area (Lot 1 &2) is being undertaken by the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

NPTAB released on its website that Twins Enterprises was contracted for both lots, with lot 1 being awarded for $8,635,228 and lot 2 awarded for $ 8,387,640.

The government received funds from the IDB towards the Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme (Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme) and according to the government’s advertisement for bids, the delivery/ construction period for the contract is 210 days per lot.

It was also reported in the media that the Bank had agreed in 2017 to provide US$63.5M to fund Government’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme.

According to the loan agreement, this support will help vulnerable households, including those led by single parents, and those living in structures that are not habitable.

In special occasions, families may also opt to relocate to serviced and transportation-accessible CH&PA sites in the project area.

Further, the objective of the reformulated project is to improve the quality of life in urban and peri-urban Georgetown through better access to adequate housing and basic infrastructure for low-income populations, and through improved accessibility and mobility services.

Kaieteur News understands that under this same loan programme the Housing Ministry had awarded contracts totalling $25 million in July 2022 for similar street lights for six low income communities in Region Three.

That project entailed the supply and installation of 80-watt stand-alone solar integrated street lights, with the lamp comprising of a solar panel, charge controller and battery.