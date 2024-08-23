Nine races on President’s Cup Provisional Program

Kaieteur Sports – The excitement continues to build towards the One Guyana President’s Cup which is set for Sunday September 22, as organizers announced nine races on the provisional program.

This event is organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and will be held at the Rising Sun Turf Club. More than G$15 million dollars in cash and prizes will be up for grabs on race day.

The feature race will have a total purse of close to six million dollars and the race will run at approximately eight furlongs. That race will be open to all horses three-year-old and over. The winner of the President’s Cup will be awarded three million. All entries will only be accepted by entry forms. As owners enter, that will be the gate draw. Horses will not be able to race without entry form. Entry Forms for the President’s Cup will be at Port Mourant Racecourse, Rising Sun Turf Club, Bush Lot United Turf Club & 106 Smyth St Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown.

Other races on the provisional program includes the three-year-old Guyana and West Indian Bred, Sprint E Class for horses three-year-old and over, two-year-old maiden, H1 And Lower Open to G Class Non Earners on Guyana Cup, also open to G Lass Non winners in Guyana, H3 and Lower, J Class Open to H3 Non earner in last two starts, K Class/J3 Non-Earner Last Start and the L Class/J Class and K Class and Non Earner Last Start.

Entries for this year’s President’s Cup will be open on September 11 and close on September 17. No late entries will be accepted.

Slingerz Racing Stables, who are the reigning Guyana Cup champion with the newly imported Olympic Kremlin, will be out to defend their title. John Bull, another horse of the Slingerz Racing Stables, is the defending champion of the President’s Cup.

All the top horses are fresh from intense action at the Guyana Cup, and those who were unable to acclimatize for Guyana Cup, have certainly acclimatized for Sunday September 22 President’s Cup.