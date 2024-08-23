Guyana suffer defeat by an innings and 46-runs

2024 CWI Men’s Rising Stars U17 2-Day C/ship…

Kaieteur Sports – Barbados trounced a dismal Guyanese at Gilbert Park, California, by an innings and 46-runs to seal an emphatic victory yesterday as the U17 Rising Stars action continued.

Barbados made 188 all out in the first innings with Kevion Newton (37), Gadson Bowens (27), Shaquan Belle (24), Damarko Wiggins (28) and Captain Joshua Dorne (22) leading.

In-form left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai returned 3-42 with help from Riyad Latiff (2-28) while four other bowlers grabbed a wicket apiece.

Guyana then lost their way after Zachary Carter (6-24) kept them to 66 all out, with Rampersaud Ramnauth (21) the top-scorer.

After enforcing the follow-on, Guyana were mowed down for 76 in the second innings with Ramnauth matching his first innings score of 21 to end as the premier scorer yet again.

Carter grabbed 3-33 as he ended with 9 victims while Xaundre Baptiste (4-8), R’Jai Gittens (3-6) had brilliant spells for Barbados.

Guyana will spring into action again on Sunday, August 25.