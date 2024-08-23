Dem children nowadays turning school into a marathon race!

Kaieteur Sports – Imagine, one student decides to write 29 subjects for the CSEC exams. Yes, you read that right, 29! In dem boys’ day, if you could manage to pass 6 subjects, yuh mother woulda bake a cake and send out invitation for a party. But today, children gone mad. They signing up for more subjects than the whole school offering. Einstein himself mighta scratch he head trying to figure out why anybody need to study so many subjects. But then again, Einstein wasn’t exactly a bright spark in school.

Now, let’s be real. How many secondary schools in Guyana actually teaching 29 subjects? Yuh got to wonder if these children making up subjects as they go along. But while some of dem children claiming victory with nuff subjects, the truth is, the results hiding some serious problems.

Math, for example, proving to be a real headache. Less than one in every three children fail to pass Math. In a country with an economy that counting oil barrels and US dollars, this high failure rate in Math should be a designated national emergency. If we continue down this road, we gon need to hire mathematicians from overseas just to count our own money.

On the flip side, we not doing too bad in English. But let’s face it, with a high literacy rate like we own, we could do better. After all, if we can’t express ourselves properly, how we gon tell the world about all the oil we pumping out the ground?

But here’s the kicker: how many of these students actually pass with five or more subjects including Math and English? The big question hanging over the results is this: how many students really matriculate?

From the looks of the Math results, the answer might not be too pretty. The number of students that actually make the cut could be as low as the price of a patty in 1980. And while the Education Ministry busy celebrating top performers, they might want to take a good hard look at the bottom of the barrel. As one of dem children who didn’t pass Math said, if he was given ten dollars for every Math exam he fail, today he would have $6.13. Now, if that’s not a wake-up call, I don’t know what is. But don’t worry, dem boys have a solution: maybe the Ministry of Education should start paying children to pass Math. That way, we might finally start seeing some real progress.

Talk half. Leff half!