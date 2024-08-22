Woman now charged with murder for setting ex- boyfriend on fire

Kaieteur News – Twenty four-year-old Melissa David of New Market Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, who was previously charged with attempted murder committed on her ex-boyfriend is now facing a murder charge following his death.

It was alleged that David on May 22, 2024 set her child father on fire following an argument over his missing wallet. On Wednesday David appeared virtually before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charge of attempted murder was upgraded to murder. She was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was subsequently remanded and is schedule to return on September 18, 2024.

The now deceased is Edmond Moses, a taxi driver, 32, of New Market Street Cummingsburg. Moses was first admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment following the attack. However, on July 11, 2024 he succumbed due to his injuries.

David made her first court appearance on May 24, 2024 before the then Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where she was initially charged with attempt to commit murder. She was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded.

Kaieteur News understands the two shared a relationship in the past and have a child together. Although they are separated, they lived in the same apartment building but separate apartments.

Police official reports disclosed that around 16:30hrs on May 22, 2024 Moses was about to leave his apartment, leaving behind $18,000 in his wallet. As he was about to exit, David approached him and told him that their child needed an Ensure drink. However, Moses responded that she should get it herself. He subsequently left and retuned around 17:55 hrs. when David approached him again and threw the wallet at him. Moses searched the wallet and noticed the money mentioned was missing and inquired about the cash. He confronted David, who denied taking the cash.

As Moses moved to the veranda, David allegedly approached with a container of liquid. She threw the liquid at him and then set him on fire with a lighter. Moses managed to remove his burning clothes and went into the shower to out the fire. The incident was reported to the police, and Moses was rushed to GPHC with burns to his chest, right hand, groin, and legs. David was arrested and admitted to setting Moses on fire.