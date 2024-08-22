Latest update August 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The $30K electricity subsidy and government handouts

Aug 22, 2024 Editorial

Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Government came up with another trick recently- its $30,000 electricity subsidy to pensioners. The gesture is part of the administration’s ad hoc approach to governance: they wake up one morning in the month of August and decide they will give the electricity subsidy to pensioners, nevermind it was budgeted for and could have been introduced much earlier in the year.

It is clear that the unveiling of this programme has nothing to do with a government that cares for its citizens, but more to do with politicking and a failing administration trying to win favour with the population. The subsidy itself would not work. The average household spends around $10,000 in electricity charges, which means that within three months of the year the $30,000 would have been exhausted. The government continues to spend billions to subsidise electricity generation to benefit the foreign companies who are the biggest consumers.

But the government is so bent on treating its citizens as beggars they are stuck on giving them handouts.  When many citizens in an oil rich country are struggling and hurting, the thought of what is popular is in and of itself an insult and an abomination. We have always said and stood by one standard: almost half in the Guyanese population are in urgent need of meaningful and sustained assistance. The handouts, though helpful, have all the endurance of a Band-Aid, or some homemade poultice. It is time for the PPP/C Government to introduce a programme of relief that has material salary increases, tax relief, and other cost-of-living relief measures as part of a long-term plan that makes a difference in the lives of the statistically richest people in the world.  All of this is long overdue; it is time to be rid of the temporary and the piecemeal approach.

Then amid the handouts culture, food prices continue to surge despite governmental concessions to importers. The real question remains: has the government conducted any surveillance or surveys to establish whether these benefits it has offered to importers have been passed on to consumers?

The increase in the cost of food in Guyana is added to be by limited production capacities. Despite being endowed with fertile land and favourable agricultural conditions; Guyana does not produce food on the scale necessary to drive prices down.  The government has been making a lot of noise about being self-sufficient in poultry production. This ought to have reduced the cost of such products on the market. The contrary has happened; prices have increased. It is cheaper to import chicken from Brazil, even with the high tariffs, than to buy it locally. But in order to protect the local poultry market, the government will not allow the mass importation of chicken from Brazil. The cost-of-living crisis is far more complex than the government portrays. It is not merely about an overheating economy or higher demand. It is about an economic structure that permits sellers to hold consumers at their mercy, increasing prices at their whim and expecting consumers to pay.

We, and other citizens of this country, have expressed misgivings about handouts, be they in cash or other form. Neither President Irfaan Ali nor his PPP/C Government has looked with favour on Guyanese who quietly questioned certain programmes put into motion. The handouts were one such programme, and our position was that it was not sustainable, that it was prone to significant corruption, and that there has to be better ways for government to offer relief to Guyanese.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Middlesbrough FC star Isaiah Jones set for Golden Jaguars debut against Suriname

Middlesbrough FC star Isaiah Jones set for Golden Jaguars debut...

Aug 22, 2024

– Shabazz announce Golden Jaguars roster for League A By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Isaiah Jones, star player for Middlesbrough FC, is set to make his debut for the Golden Jaguars...
Read More
Bajans dominate men, women senior CASA C/ship

Bajans dominate men, women senior CASA C/ship

Aug 22, 2024

Roraima Airways/Nexgen Golf Academy to host first National Hole-in-one Challenge

Roraima Airways/Nexgen Golf Academy to host first...

Aug 22, 2024

Former England All-Rounder Lewis to feature in Charity Cricket Match

Former England All-Rounder Lewis to feature in...

Aug 22, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ heads to Bartica on Saturday

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ heads to...

Aug 22, 2024

Suicide Squad captures inaugural Cue Sports National Team’s event title

Suicide Squad captures inaugural Cue Sports...

Aug 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]