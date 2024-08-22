President’s Cup horse racing set for September 22

Latest update August 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Horse racing rivalry will be renewed on Sunday September 22 at the Rising Sun Turf Club when the One Guyana President’s Cup runs off.
After an exhilarating 16th running of the Guyana Cup, horsemen will be gearing up for another big clash, while fans will be hoping to see their favourite horse come out on top. Guyana will be an action-packed venue in September, with Cricket Carnival on the horizon.
The 16th running of the Guyana Cup was hailed a great success, with more than 8000 fans, while 10 top-quality races treated the fans to a spectacle. Organizer of the Guyana Cup, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., is focused on improving the sport.
“We have a plan, and it is to elevate the sport and take it to the level it needs to be, that is the Sport of Kings.”
“We are working along with the authorities. This year we should get the legislation, and we are looking forward to that, and the sport will get even better,” Mohamed said in a recent interview.
Olympic Kremlin, the Guyana Cup champion will be out to dominate, while John Bull, another horse which is owned by Slingerz Racing Stables, will be out to defend the President’s Cup title.
Former Guyana Cup Champion Easy Time, who rode third at this year’s Guyana Cup, Nova Sol, and Oy Vey will he hoping to go one step further. Spankhurst, who had a long layoff due to injury, could return to horse racing, which will make this year’s President’s Cup competition a supreme one.
The usual top jockeys had an ordinary outing at the Guyana Cup, as veteran Yap Drepaul returned to winning ways and took the champion jockey title, with two wins in three races he ran at Rising Sun. The likes of Colin Ross, Ronaldeo Appadu, and Nicholas Patrick will be hoping for better results at the upcoming President’s Cup.
