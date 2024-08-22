Latest update August 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Play de music, show de movies

Aug 22, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, once upon a time when a star fall from de sky, everybody feel it. Radio play dem tunes all day, and TV run dem movies all night. De old folks remember when a singer dead, de whole country get sad. Radio use to play de music back-to-back, so everybody could remember de good times. De voice, de lyrics, de melody—everything flood de airwaves.

But now? Dem boys seh yuh can’t even hear a note when a legend pass on. Angela Bofill dead in June, and yuh could have hardly hear she voice on de radio just after she died. She got a voice like no other. Sweet, smooth, like honey on yuh ears. But de radio stations went deaf. Not a peep from dem. Yuh tun on yuh radio, and yuh hearing de same ole noise. De young people dunno who she be. And yuh can’t blame dem. How dem gon know if nobody playing she songs?

Same thing with de big screen stars. Louis Gossett, de man who light up de movies, dead and gone. But dem TV stations act like dem blind. Not a single movie to remember he by. Long ago, dem cinemas use to show reruns when an actor or actress goes. Now, yuh lucky if yuh catch a glimpse of de man on screen. What happen to paying respect? What happen to keeping de memories alive?

This week, dem boys hear Dave Martins gone too. A man who sing bout we life, we culture, we everything. Dem boys expect de radio stations to stop and pay respect. But dem boys nah holding dem breath. Dem DJs too busy playing de latest noise. We did blasting ‘Not a blade of grass” recently when Venezuela bin acting up. De song bin playing all day pun de government radio. We need to hear it again and all of Dave’s other hits.

When a star fall, yuh supposed to remember dem. Yuh supposed to play dem songs, run dem movies, and talk bout de good times. But nowadays, it look like dem stations got short memory. Maybe dem forget what it mean to honor de dead. Or maybe, just maybe, dem nah care no more. Rest in peace, Dave!

Talk half. Leff half

