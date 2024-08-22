Man put away for two years for stealing solar lights  

Latest update August 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old man was jailed for two years on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing two solar lights valued at $60,000.
The defendant, Gary Kanhai, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courty. The charge accused Kanhai of stealing two solar lights property of Bhomesh Lall.
According to the prosecutor, Kanhai is known to the police and has been arrested on several occasions for similar offenses. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison back in 2014 for another simple larceny charge. On August 15, 2024, the victim’s worker had secured the two lights in a guard hut on the premises, but when the security guard reported for work on August 18, the lights were missing. An alarm was raised and Kanhai was later found at his home on Thomas Street, where the two lights were recovered.
Kanhai was taken to the Alberttown Police Station, where the matter was reported. Further investigations led to him being charged with the present offense. In court, Kanhai pleaded guilty confessing he had picked up the lights.
