Lindeners can now pay rates and taxes via MMG

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, Linden’s Deputy Mayor, Dominique Blair, announced that residents of the town can now pay their rates and taxes through the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) platform, effective immediately.

“This new service is part of our ongoing commitment to make public services more accessible and efficient for all Linden residents,” the deputy mayor said. He further stated, “By utilising MMG, we are providing a fast, reliable, and secure way for residents to stay up to date with their payments without the need to visit our offices in person.”

According to the deputy mayor, the decision to implement MMG as a payment method comes in response to the growing demand for digital services and the need to streamline administrative processes. With MMG, residents can now pay their rates and taxes anytime, anywhere, using their mobile devices. This move is expected to improve overall customer satisfaction. To guide residents on how to pay using MMG, the statement provided the following steps:

Download the MMG app on your mobile device or access it via the website. Register or log in to your MMG account. Select the “Rates and Taxes” option under the payment services. Enter your payment details and confirm your transaction. You will receive an instant confirmation of your payment.

Deputy Mayor Blair added, “This initiative reflects our commitment to driving change and improving the lives of our residents. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this new service and experience the ease and efficiency it offers.” For more information or assistance, residents are advised to contact the Linden Town Council’s office during regular business hours or visit their Facebook page.