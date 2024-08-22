Govt. looking for contractors for new Berbice River Bridge

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Ministry of Public Works has issued a notice inviting contractors to submit applications to be prequalified for the design, build and finance of the New Berbice River Bridge.

According to an advertisement in Kaieteur News Wednesday August 21st edition, interested contractors can obtain further information by purchasing a complete prequalification document from the Ministry of Public Works from Monday August 26th. The prequalification requirement include: letter of intent to finance from institutions of repute and previous experience in the design/ build modality or project implementation for projects of this magnitude.

Bids will be opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) office in Georgetown on September 18, 2024 at 09:00 hours. Back in January, President Irfaan Ali during his address at the sod-turning for the US$161 million modern hospital in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), had stated that his government was pushing to have a fixed high-span crossing bridge, across the Berbice River. “We are already understanding for the future needs of this region. That is why we are accelerating the plans for a fixed high-span crossing bridge across the Berbice River just like the one in the Demerara River.”

The president initially made the announcement of a new Berbice River Bridge back in October 2022. Moreover, the current Berbice River Bridge, which was constructed between 2006 and 2008 at a cost of $8 billion, received financial backing through loans and equity contributions from various entities, including the state-run National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and private investors. It must be noted that the bulk of the money invested in the Berbice Bridge came from NIS. Sharing ownership percentages in the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI): National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) holds 10 percent, NIS owns 20.2 percent, and other stakeholders include Hand-in-Hand Fire Insurance (10 percent), New GPC (20 percent), Queens Atlantic Investment Inc. (20 percent), and Secure International Finance Co. Limited (20 percent).