Fire destroys Coldingen pillow factory

Kaieteur News – A businessman is now at his wits end after a fire of unknown origin Wednesday morning destroyed his pillow factory and home at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
In addition to the factory, the fire also destroyed the home of the businessman as well as several pieces of vehicle parts and at least one truck that were in the compound just outside the factory. Kaieteur News understands that the fire started in the Pillow Factory and spread to the house behind. During an interview with this publication, a neighbour related that the incident occurred between 9:00hrs and 10:00hrs after herself and husband saw smoke emanating from the pillow factory.
“We saw a small fire like a garbage heap but the smoke was very dark maybe because of the sponge because it’s a pillow factory,” the woman recalled. She further stated that the fire soon started to spread rapidly threatening other nearby houses. “We saw the fire getting bigger my husband started to throw water to prevent the fire from spreading to our home because we did not know whether it will spread.” Owner of the factory, Azad (only name provided), told Kaieteur News that he estimated his losses in the region of $50 million.
