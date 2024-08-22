$15B estimated to build four-lane road to new Demerara Bridge

Kaieteur News – At a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPATB) office it was disclosed that the construction of the new four-lane approach road to the New Demerara River Bridge is estimated to cost $15,829,549,552.

The project which will be executed through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will be done in six lots and a total of 52 contractors from local and overseas have submitted bids. According to the engineer’s estimate, Lot1 is $2,129,892,314, Lot2 is $1,144,599,820, Lot3 is $2,020,451,965, Lot4 is $2,696,076,285, Lot5 is $2,032,042,985, and Lot6 is $5,806,486,183.

It was stated in the tender document that the construction period for each lot is seven months and the new four-lane road would be on the eastern side of the new bridge. This publication had reported previously that the compulsory acquisition of several plots of land along the East Bank of Demerara for the purpose of the construction of the new Demerara River Crossing has been gazetted.

According to information contained in an extraordinary gazette published on April 6, 2024, the lands are being acquired for public purpose to build connecting roads for the New Demerara River Crossing on the East Bank of Demerara between Plantations Peter’s Hall and Providence (EBD), passing through the lands described in the schedule to the order was declared to be public work under section three of the Acquisition of Lands for Public Purpose Act.

The Government of Guyana had announced the acquisition of forty pieces of property from private land owners as it moves ahead with efforts to construct a new Demerara River Bridge (DHB) crossing. It was reported in May, that some 15 Peter’s Hall, residents rejected the Government’s proposal for the acquisition of their properties in order to facilitate the construction of the new bridge, citing their need for fair compensation.

In 2022, a US$260 million contract was awarded to the joint venture of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited, China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co., Ltd and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd for the project. The new crossing will replace the current bridge, which has already outlived its lifespan by some 40 plus years.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Construction of four-lane approach road to New Demerara River Bridge- Lots 1-6.