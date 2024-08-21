Upgrade to CJIA baggage system faces fresh delays

– as Govt. fires contractor over poor performance

Kaieteur News – The planned upgrade to the baggage handling system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is facing fresh delays as the government recently fired the contractor over poor performance.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill had announced a move to upgrade the system to better cater for increasing flow of international passengers at CJIA. The airport was scheduled to benefit from significant upgrade aimed at enhancing passenger’s travel experience and giving Guyana’s tourism sector a boost. Edghill told Kaieteur News on Tuesday that the contractor, K&S General Construction was terminated due to a failure to meet the project deadline. “There were several delays in the works being completed so the government had to take decisive action and so now we must retender the project and invite a restricted number of contractors to bid to complete the project.”

The minister expressed his disappointment at the delays even as he stressed the importance of the baggage handling system in the overall management of the airport. The upgraded system would have streamlined baggage handling and reduce wait times for travelers. It will also eliminate the need for passengers to take their bags to the scanner. “The baggage make-up area is important for the efficiency of the airport but the airport has written me as a minister, informing me of the failure of the contractor and we’re addressing it,” Edghill stated.

Meanwhile in an invited comment, Chief Executive Officer at CJIA, Ramesh Ghir told this publication that the baggage system upgrade was supposed to be completed in July. “The original completion date was April 16, that was the first deadline then he committed to July but he failed to meet that deadline as well, we eventually gave the firm a notice of termination because we could not go on with the delays to such a critical part of daily operation,” Ghir added.

He explained that the new In-line baggage system would make process a lot much efficient for passengers and airline workers. “We had to do some civil works which is really an extension cover for the area that was going to accommodate the equipment,” the airport CEO explained.

He noted that the project which was pegged at $81 million is at least 60 percent complete. “To complete the works, we are now going to shortlist some contractors to submit bids to finish the works,” he said. Ghir noted too that the previous contractor was being paid for measured work done. “So, as far as we know we should have enough money to pay for the project to be completed. Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had announced a set of upgrades to CJIA including the construction of the Commercial Centre –to create a more modern and comfortable space for passengers and the construction of a brand-new administrative office building –to improve efficiency and operations for over 300 airport staff.

During an inspection of the site back in June, Minister Edghill said the government is dedicated to ensuring these projects are completed on schedule and to a high standard. He said these upgrades are part of a broader initiative to modernize CJIA and transform it into a world-class facility for Guyana. These additional works on the commercial centre will see new spaces for food concession areas, 15 duty-free shops, lounges, play parks, and restaurants along with a new administration building to house the airport’s more than 300 airport staff. Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc was contracted to build the administrative building with a budget of $890 million and on the rigid pavement with a budget of $703 million, while PD Contracting is working on the $874 million Commercial Centre.