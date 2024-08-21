The government cleaning and de people messin

Kaieteur News – The government cleanin’ up, but how long before de rubbish pile up again? Is like throwin’ water on duck back—no matter how much yuh wash, de duck still gon’ go back in de mud. Dem clean up de city, haul away tons o’ garbage, but soon as dem done, here comes Johnny Walker and Miss Toss-it-Anywhere. Yuh see, is not de government or de City Council dat cause dis mess. Is we!

We turn into litter monsters, not even bugs anymore. We throw way garbage like it’s a national sport—bottles flyin’ out car windows, bags o’ trash dumped at de corner, cups and cans decoratin’ de streets like some ugly festival. Is like some people believe de road is dey private dustbin, an’ dem expectin’ somebody else to pick it up.

Dem boys seh de government coulda put one million garbage bins on every street corner, but yuh think dat gon’ stop people from tossin’ dey trash anywhere but in de bin? Nah man, as soon as de bin full, is de ground that’s gon’ collect de rest.

Is true, de authorities coulda do more. More fines, more clean-up drives, more public shamin’ maybe. But yuh see, de real problem is not de authorities—it’s we. We like to act all prim an’ proper when we go foreign. We wouldn’t dare drop a sweetie paper on de streets o’ New York or London. But right here at home, is like de rules don’t apply. We quick to break de law an’ quicker to blame somebody else.

Dem boys seh unless we change we nasty ways, de faster de government clean, de faster we gon’ mess up again. Is time we stop being litter monsters an’ start takin’ pride in we country. Or else, we might as well give up an’ start buildin’ we houses on top de garbage. At least we wouldn’t have far to go to dump de next load.

Talk half. Leff half!