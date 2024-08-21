Nicolette Fernandes ‘back in love with squash’

– Guyanese reaches semis at World Masters

Kaieteur Sports – Nicolette Fernandes says reuniting with fellow ex-pros Siyoli Waters and Samantha Teran at the WSF World Masters Championships in Amsterdam gave her “a bit of dread and fear” as well as tingles of excitement.

Fernandes, the former World No.19 from Guyana who retired from the PSA Squash Tour in 2016, is top seed in a high-calibre women’s 40+ draw at the Frans Otten Stadion.

The 41-year-old won her quarter-final 11-4, 11-3, 11-2 against Milja Dorenbos of the Netherlands on Monday and next faces South Africa’s Karen Blom, while the other semi-final is a blockbuster between South Africa’s former World No.28 Waters and Mexico’s ex-World No.11 Teran.

“I have to admit, when I saw the player list it did drive a little bit of dread and fear into me!” said Fernandes. “I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re gonna do this again!’ But they are two of the ladies I considered my friends when I was on tour, so to play them again is just a treat for me.”

Fernandes added she “had to have her arm twisted” to play at the 2022 World Masters in Wroclaw, but after winning the 35+ title there she “fell back in love” with squash after a period where she barely stepped on to a court following her retirement from the Tour and then the pandemic.

“I thought I wasn’t going to enjoy it, but I fell in love with the whole atmosphere, and here in Amsterdam it’s no different,” she said. “I played at this venue when I was growing up, so to come back and play with less pressure and more enjoyment, amongst friends that I haven’t seen in decades, has been a real treat. I’m just loving it.” (World Squash)