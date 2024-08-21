High-Performance Table Tennis training camp for Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has enlisted high-performance coach Alexandre Gomes to conduct an intensive training camp in Guyana from August 22 to September 4.

The training camp is designed for elite-level players with advanced technical skills. While primarily targeting Guyanese players, the GTTA noted that athletes from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Jamaica have also expressed interest in participating.

According to the GTTA, the primary goal of this camp is to expose national table tennis team members and coaches to advanced training techniques and methodologies.

The aim is to enhance the technical, tactical, and strategic abilities of the players, ultimately boosting their performance in competitions. This initiative also focuses on mentoring and preparing the athletes for upcoming tournaments.

Additionally, the GTTA hopes to explore a potential long-term partnership with Coach Gomes to support the development of both players and coaches in Guyana. They are considering the possibility of having him stay for an extended period to assist in the preparation of national teams for key tournaments.

The training camp will specifically focus on preparing key players Shemar Britton, Natalie Cummings, and Chelsea Edghill, who have qualified for the Pan American Championships in El Salvador from October 13 to 30.

Coach Alexandre Gomes is a respected figure in the global table tennis community. His coaching career includes working with top-tier athletes such as Quadri Aruna, a world top-10 player from Nigeria. He has also coached national teams from the USA, China, Europe, and Asia and served as the Head Coach of Peru’s national team for several years.

Currently, he is one of the lead coaches at the 888 Table Tennis Club in Burlingame and San Diego, a prominent high-performance training center in the United States.

Shemar Britton, one of Guyana’s leading table tennis players, credited Coach Gomes for helping him qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games. Britton was instrumental in bringing Coach Gomes to Guyana following a training camp in Barbados.

This training camp represents an exciting opportunity for players in Guyana and the region to enhance their skills under the guidance of a world-class coach.