Latest update August 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana records decline in Math, English at CSEC – Chief Education Officer  

Aug 21, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Chief Education Officer (CEO), Suddam Hussain revealed on Tuesday that Guyana has seen a decline in performance in Mathematics and English at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level in 2024.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) at the Ministry of Education, Suddam Hussain

Chief Education Officer (CEO) at the Ministry of Education, Suddam Hussain

Hussain made the announcements at the release of the 2024 CAPE and CSEC results held at the Queen’s College Auditorium. In 2024, 721 students from 17 secondary schools and private centres across Guyana wrote the CAPE exams, an increase from 701 candidates in 2023. The overall pass rate for CAPE remained at 93%. Candidates entered 60 units across 33 subject areas, with several subjects achieving 100% passes.

Regarding the CAPE results, Hussain disclosed that 25 units across various subjects achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate, including Agricultural Science Unit 1, Animation and Gaming Unit 1 and 2, Applied Mathematics Unit 2, Computer Science Unit 2, Pure Mathematics Unit 1 and 2, Economics Unit 2, Environmental Science Unit 1, Geography Unit 1, Entrepreneurship Unit 2, Green Engineering Unit 1 and 2, Spanish Unit 2, Physical Education and Sports Unit 1, Performing Arts Unit 1 and 2, Logistics Unit 1, Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing Unit 1, Food and Nutrition Unit 2, Information Technology Unit 2, Physics Unit 2, Tourism Unit 1 and 2, and Electrical and Electronic Technology Unit 1.

However, the news was less positive for the CSEC exams. In 2024, a total of 11,612 students entered for CSEC, a slight decrease from 12,108 in 2023. The CEO stated that the overall pass rate for grades 1-3 declined from 67.34% in 2023 to 67.23% in 2024. Specifically, he highlighted declines in English A, where pass rates fell from 72% in 2023 to 69% in 2024 – a 3% drop. In contrast, English B pass rates improved from 64% in 2023 to 70% in 2024.

Notably, Mathematics pass rates also saw a 3% decrease, dropping from 34% in 2023 to 31% in 2024. However, Additional Mathematics recorded an increase in pass rates, rising to 53% in 2024. Notably, in the sciences, Chemistry saw a decline from 60% in 2023 to 59% in 2024, while Integrated Science also recorded lower pass rates. However, Physics improved from 54% in 2023 to 66% in 2024.

Hussian stated that there were mixed performances in the business-related subjects.  Principles of Business saw a 1% increase in pass rate, rising to 74%. However, he added that Economics showed a slight decline, dropping from 74% to 71%. Principle of Accounts maintained a pass rate of 68% in 2024.  Office Administration and EDPM recorded improved performances, with Office Administration moving from 85% to 88%, and EDPM from 87% to 93%. Social studies also saw an increase, rising from 53% to 58% in 2024.

Conversely, Caribbean History recorded a slight decline, going from 67% in 2023 to 64% in 2024. Geography pass rates improved from 37% to 42%, while Religious Education maintained a high pass rate of 88%. Music recorded a 50% pass rate, while Visual Arts, a subject that was part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) priority programme, saw a significant increase from 74% to 84%.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Zion Hickerson victorious at first US Tennis tournament

Zion Hickerson victorious at first US Tennis tournament

Aug 21, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Zion Hickerson claimed his first U10 USTA Junior Circuit Title at Court Sense Training Center in Bogota, New Jersey. In the final, he defeated Rahul Bedekar 4-0 after a tough...
Read More
Nicolette Fernandes ‘back in love with squash’

Nicolette Fernandes ‘back in love with

Aug 21, 2024

Khalil, Carvahal through to Men’s Doubles’ semis

Khalil, Carvahal through to Men’s Doubles’...

Aug 21, 2024

Providence pitch given ‘satisfactory’ rating by ICC for T20 World Cup

Providence pitch given ‘satisfactory’ rating...

Aug 21, 2024

CWI to hold election for Vice President on September 20

CWI to hold election for Vice President on...

Aug 21, 2024

Three Guyanese referees selected for CFU U14 Challenge Series

Three Guyanese referees selected for CFU U14...

Aug 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]