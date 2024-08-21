Guyana records decline in Math, English at CSEC – Chief Education Officer

Kaieteur News – Chief Education Officer (CEO), Suddam Hussain revealed on Tuesday that Guyana has seen a decline in performance in Mathematics and English at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level in 2024.

Hussain made the announcements at the release of the 2024 CAPE and CSEC results held at the Queen’s College Auditorium. In 2024, 721 students from 17 secondary schools and private centres across Guyana wrote the CAPE exams, an increase from 701 candidates in 2023. The overall pass rate for CAPE remained at 93%. Candidates entered 60 units across 33 subject areas, with several subjects achieving 100% passes.

Regarding the CAPE results, Hussain disclosed that 25 units across various subjects achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate, including Agricultural Science Unit 1, Animation and Gaming Unit 1 and 2, Applied Mathematics Unit 2, Computer Science Unit 2, Pure Mathematics Unit 1 and 2, Economics Unit 2, Environmental Science Unit 1, Geography Unit 1, Entrepreneurship Unit 2, Green Engineering Unit 1 and 2, Spanish Unit 2, Physical Education and Sports Unit 1, Performing Arts Unit 1 and 2, Logistics Unit 1, Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing Unit 1, Food and Nutrition Unit 2, Information Technology Unit 2, Physics Unit 2, Tourism Unit 1 and 2, and Electrical and Electronic Technology Unit 1.

However, the news was less positive for the CSEC exams. In 2024, a total of 11,612 students entered for CSEC, a slight decrease from 12,108 in 2023. The CEO stated that the overall pass rate for grades 1-3 declined from 67.34% in 2023 to 67.23% in 2024. Specifically, he highlighted declines in English A, where pass rates fell from 72% in 2023 to 69% in 2024 – a 3% drop. In contrast, English B pass rates improved from 64% in 2023 to 70% in 2024.

Notably, Mathematics pass rates also saw a 3% decrease, dropping from 34% in 2023 to 31% in 2024. However, Additional Mathematics recorded an increase in pass rates, rising to 53% in 2024. Notably, in the sciences, Chemistry saw a decline from 60% in 2023 to 59% in 2024, while Integrated Science also recorded lower pass rates. However, Physics improved from 54% in 2023 to 66% in 2024.

Hussian stated that there were mixed performances in the business-related subjects. Principles of Business saw a 1% increase in pass rate, rising to 74%. However, he added that Economics showed a slight decline, dropping from 74% to 71%. Principle of Accounts maintained a pass rate of 68% in 2024. Office Administration and EDPM recorded improved performances, with Office Administration moving from 85% to 88%, and EDPM from 87% to 93%. Social studies also saw an increase, rising from 53% to 58% in 2024.

Conversely, Caribbean History recorded a slight decline, going from 67% in 2023 to 64% in 2024. Geography pass rates improved from 37% to 42%, while Religious Education maintained a high pass rate of 88%. Music recorded a 50% pass rate, while Visual Arts, a subject that was part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) priority programme, saw a significant increase from 74% to 84%.