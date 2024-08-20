Teen biker dies after hit by car

Kaieteur News – Two teenagers were on Sunday involved in an accident on the Onverwagt Public Road, West Coast Berbice leaving one dead and another injured.

The teens were hit by a motorcar. Police identified the deceased as 16-year-old Jahiem Gangoo. Injured is Elijah Rigby. Both men hail from Hopetown Village WCB. The accident occurred at about 19:50hrs. During that time Gangoo was driving Motor cycle # CL 7060 with Rigby as the pillion rider.

Police initial reports revealed that the motorcycle made a sudden turn across the road, into the path of the motor car driven by Sherwin Goring. The right side of the motorcycle swerved into the left front of car causing a collision. As a result, the teenagers fell off the bike and crashed on the road surface where they received several injuries. The young men were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where Gangoo was pronounced dead on arrival and Rigby was treated and discharged. The driver is presently in custody assisting with investigations.

Kaieteur News contacted the sister of the diseased, Ciara Gangoo who told this publication that her brother was heading home at that time when the family heard the tragic news. She further disclosed that the car was allegedly speeding when it hit the motorcycle. “When he turning, the car was coming with speed and it knocked him,” the sister said.

Gangoo suffered a broken neck, head injuries and several bruises about his body. Ciara expressed her disbelief, saying that she was close to her brother and is asking for justice for him. Meanwhile, relatives, and residents of Hopetown Village were left in a state of shock after receiving the tragic news. Kim Hamilton Mentore, a resident of the community in a Facebook post commented: “A young boy who I could have talked to, never give back answer, always listen but gone too soon, Jaheim RIP” Another resident Oneil Mcalmont said, “Rip famo, just Wednesday I was gaffing with u n waiting for ur lunch break to finish to get a wash. So sad!”