Mason dies after running into path of car

Aug 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Aaron Dookaran, a 20-year-old mason, tragically lost his life after being struck by a vehicle on the Number 2 Village Public Road in West Coast Berbice Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11:00h. The accident involved a motorcar, PAG 8265, driven by Gansham Munshi, and a parked vehicle owned by Everest Japal. Dookaran, who was a pedestrian at the time, reportedly ran across the road directly into the path of Munshi’s vehicle, resulting in a collision. The impact caused Dookaran to be thrown onto the rear of Japal’s parked car, which was situated on the opposite side of the road.

Concerned citizens rushed to Dookaran’s aid and transported him to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this fatal accident are still ongoing.

