Labourer killed after slapping drinking buddy

Kaieteur News- A 22-year old Labourer was on Monday afternoon killed after reportedly slapping his drinking buddy several times at Sand Hill, Berbice River, Region Ten.

Dead is Francis Sukhu, of Sand Hill. Police reports are that the drinking buddy stabbed Sukhu several times with a pair of scissors following an argument that escalated into violence.

The stabbing took place between 17:00 and 18:07 hrs on Monday afternoon at shop located in Sand Hill.

Investigators were told that Sukhu and the suspect were drinking rum and liming with friends at the shop.Things took a deadly turn when an argument erupted between the suspect and Sukhu, police said. Sukhu allegedly slapped the suspect several times to the face as the row became heated.

Police said that the suspect reportedly left the shop but returned armed with a pair of scissors. He allegedly ran up to Sukhu and stabbed him five times about his body.

Sukhu collapsed to the ground and the suspect ran away. Sukhu was subseqjently rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.