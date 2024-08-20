Hijacking of the Toshaos Conference

Kaieteur News – Every year the country’s indigenous leaders embark on a pilgrimage to the city for the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC). The forum should be for the Toshaos, but the government has taken it over. They dictate the agenda, the speakers and everything.

It was no surprise that ahead of the conference the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) warned against the hijacking of the forum and also urged respect for the autonomy and self-determination of indigenous leadership. In its efforts to control the Toshaos, government will serve up this week sumptuous dinners and cultural extravaganza for the leaders of the country’s indigenous communities.

However, beneath the veneer of the conference and its side attractions, the indigenous communities, despite residing in the resource-rich hinterland, face deep-seated challenges that have gone unaddressed for far too long. While the new Secretariat for the Council and the coming together of indigenous leaders are steps in the right direction, it is high time to revamp these conferences into platforms that can bring resolution to the systemic problems plaguing indigenous communities. It is a painful irony that indigenous communities living amidst the natural wealth of Guyana’s hinterlands, bear the brunt of the country’s highest and most extreme rates of poverty.

Hinterland resources are being exploited without adequate rewards flowing to indigenous communities. Mining activities have ravaged the environment, leaving scars that are not only visible on the land but also in the communities. Indigenous peoples face the harsh consequences of soil degradation, deforestation, and polluted water sources, which severely impact their way of life. Mining, despite its promise of economic advancement, has unleashed a slew of social problems upon these communities. The surge in alcohol abuse, prostitution, and sexual abuse has eroded social relations, while the mass migration of young people to the gold fields due to a lack of economic opportunities threatens the continuity of these communities. Indigenous communities witness the plunder of their forests by timber companies, who often depart without offering adequate compensation or sustainable alternatives. The more resources are extracted, the poorer the indigenous communities.

Such exploitation only exacerbates the vulnerability of indigenous communities, as these forests are intertwined with their cultural heritage, sustenance, and spiritual practices. Last year’s Mahdia tragedy resulted in the loss of 20 innocent lives, mostly children. This tragedy, although the PPP/ C Government may want us to forget is a stark reminder of the dangers facing indigenous communities. Yesterday’s opening ceremony was another sorry spectacle of politicking by President Irfaan, totally ignoring the real issues facing the Indigenous community, but instead proceeding on rewriting history. It was heart-warming to see veteran Journalist, Miranda La Rose, herself of Indigenous descent using her facebook page to fact-check the many misleading statements made by the President.

This underscores the need for an overhaul of the conference’s purpose – from political maneuvering to genuine transformation.

The current trajectory of the National Toshaos Council Conference is not yielding the desired outcomes. It’s high time for a shift in focus from handouts to substantive efforts to uplift indigenous communities and extricate them from the grips of poverty and despondency. This transformation must be aimed at resolving problems that have plagued these communities for generations. Rather than forcing the youth to migrate into gold fields, there should be initiatives aimed at creating sustainable economic opportunities within indigenous communities. This could include support for agricultural ventures, ecotourism, and skill development programmes that empower individuals to thrive in their own villages.

To combat the environmental degradation caused by mining and logging, a commitment to environmental stewardship is vital. The conference should promote discussions on sustainable resource management, reforestation efforts, and responsible mining practices, ensuring the delicate balance between development and preservation.

Addressing the social issues that plague indigenous communities requires a comprehensive approach. The conference should foster open dialogues about alcohol abuse, sexual exploitation, and other social challenges. The National Toshaos Council Conference holds immense potential to reshape the trajectory of Guyana’s indigenous communities. No longer should the conference be a mere spectacle of political enticements, but rather a conduit for transformation.

The future of Guyana’s indigenous peoples depends on a collective commitment to change – a change that starts with a fresh perspective on the purpose of the National Toshaos Council Conference, beginning with the removal of the shadow of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs over conference proceedings.