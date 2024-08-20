Govt. hands out land titles, grants

…as NTC Conference 2024 opens

Kaieteur News – Karasabai Village in Region Nine and Arau Village in Region Seven, two Amerindian communities, have been the latest recipient of their land titling certificate at this year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference.

This year, the conference is being held under the theme ‘Astute Leadership for Amerindian Development.’ It is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) from August 19 to 23, 2024. Handing over the land titles to the Toshaos of the villages at the opening ceremony on Monday was President Irfaan Ali who also handed out six Absolute Grants from the Amerindian Land Titling project of the Amerindian Affairs Ministry to several Toshaos.

In his feature address at the opening ceremony, President Ali boasted of the investments his government made to the Amerindian communities upon returning to office in 2020 and the years before the country started producing oil. “Without oil in the period of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government the capital expenditure to Amerindian communities increased 25 fold, isn’t this commitment, isn’t this love, isn’t this a government that cares. As a result, we saw tremendous improvement in health, education, housing, water and sanitation, roads, bridges, agriculture,” he highlighted.

During his speech he mentioned to the leaders that he has asked the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh to examine ways in which small contracts can be distributed to residents of the villages for small works. He noted that roads, fence, and furniture contracts among others worth $10 million will soon be given to the locals to execute in their communities. “In the new programme of works, all those work would come directly and will maximize the labour in your community,” he added. The Head of State further said that both the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education have a task that within the next 14 months they should ensure that every health centre and education facilities is upgraded with improved accommodation and provide good customer service.

“The mapping exercise is completed and within 14 months they have to finish every single facility across the country,” he elaborated.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai told the village leaders and representatives who are new and re-elected in taking up the leadership role, that it’s the confidence of the people that bestowed upon them that their new assignment requires serious commitment for the new three-year term. “The NTC member which is all of you, must foster an approach linked to the involvement of your people in village development plans, decision-making and feedback for the advancement and expansion of livelihood opportunities. I am pretty confident that this batch of leaders will uphold the principle of good governance, achieving a progressive and upgraded legacy of success which will bring benefits to all the people of your villages,” the Minister said yesterday.

She noted that in keeping with this year’s theme, accountability and transparent leadership must be upheld to avoid expending far too much time and resources in resolving grievances. “The requirement of the law on financial reporting must be upheld. I urge the NTC to insist on its membership to address the issue of financial reporting to its people,” the minister expressed.

During her address also, the minister told the leaders that she has been receiving complaints that Toshaos are not engaging residents on the developmental plans of their communities.

The NTC Conference which is an event held annually gives village leaders from all across the country a forum to engage the President and government ministers and expand development. The conference also gives Indigenous leaders a platform to raise concerns and challenges affecting them.

It is with this objective, Chairman of the NTC and Toshao of Moraikobai, Derrick John reminded the leaders gathered that they should use the time to report and inform of the challenges affecting their people and bring forth the new ideas they have to further develop their communities.

Speaking of the carbon credit funds the villages have been receiving, the NTC Chair said “I want to appeal to you, especially our young leaders who are here with us this morning, these resources are very critical, they are very important and we need to ultilise these resources in a way that will bring benefits and transforms the lives of our people.”

He noted too that accountability and transparency are very critical and so the NTC recognises the fact that some leaders are young and that they would continue to work with them in having their strategic plans implemented in a successful way.

On Monday also, a new executive committee of the NTC was elected which will serve the years 2024 to 2027. The body comprises of 20 members from various villages across all the regions. These members are: Andrew Cox, Michael Williams, Alister Daniels, Sonia Latchman, Monty Simon, Christopher Gouviea, Alvoro Simon, Derrick John, LaurenceVandenburg, Shane Cornelius, Ridley Joseph, Romario Hastings, Fel Fel Bennett, Tarcellia John, Earl Gildharie, David Albert, Apollos Isaacs, James George, Rohan Fredricks, and Sydney Allicock. Of the list of names, Toshao Derrick John was reelected Chairman of NTC, Toshao Sonia Latchman was elected Vice-Chairmwoman, Toshao Alvoro Simon was elected as Treasurer, and Toshoa Shane Cornelius was elected as Secretary.