The haves and have not

Editorial…

Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Government led by Dr. Irfaan Ali is failing in almost every aspect of its heavy responsibilities to watch out for what is right and safe for all Guyanese. Instead of the leaders in the PPP/C Government manifesting the necessary strength, courage, and wisdom, so that the interests of Guyanese are supreme, there is this shameless rolling over under ExxonMobil’s boots, and letting the company trample upon Guyana.

It is without question that every Guyanese should be living in a festive holiday mood every day. There is an abundance of natural gifts, of which the whole world desires a piece. The first piece and a fair piece should be the portion of every Guyanese. Guyanese used to have hospitality in their hearts when they didn’t have as much as a nation. Back then, it was a combination of individual natural goodwill, plus a quiet dignity. Yet, here we are today, talking about the haves and have nots, in Guyana of all places. This is a society that shouldn’t have any have nots, not in this era of Guyana’s existence. There is simply too much for any citizen to be without in a country as richly blessed as here.

There are copious quantities of a variety of resources, and because of that, there are great expectations that stir in every Guyanese heart. Those must not be dashed, though they have been seriously diluted to this point. A trickle here and a trickle there is helpful, which is nothing but insulting. Our wealth that takes many forms is a source of envy, and in this every Guyanese must be the fullest participant. When leaders are genuinely about all the people, then the rich birthright of Guyanese when fully delivered is realized. Not by just a handful of Guyanese in a rich and tight circle at the top, but the struggling villagers, the distant original inhabitants, and all those who are yet to experience the full impact of citizenship in an oil rich country.

There can never be a more powerful instance of economics at work, than when there is not a single Guyanese who does not need. We make this point: every Guyanese should be celebrating the extra confidence of having surplus in hand. The first agenda item is food, which should not be a thought that is dreaded, in any family. The economics of the nation is on such a soaring trajectory that the rest of the world is awed. The economics statistics for Guyana are such that the experts outdo themselves to gush how good Guyana is doing. This is despite the pittance that it collects for its natural resources. In a country that makes all the headlines for Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and one which is now described as a high-income, that should translate to something with enduring meaning for Guyanese.

If the poor Guyanese on the coasts and the remote interior areas cannot put enough food in front of their families during the regular weeks of the year that is a national embarrassment. If food is a problem, then it does not require much to appreciate how clothes for the children and medicine for ailments feature. Guyana is enjoying the best economic times it has ever known, but almost half (some believe more than half) of the population is tortured by shortage. For sure, countless items are present in the shops and market stalls, but ordinary Guyanese cannot access most of them. The simple reason is that they cannot afford to do so, due to lack of buying power. In other words, they don’t have enough money in their hands. This is more than economics, it is a sickness, and this is reality for the richest people in the world.

To make matters even more unacceptable and painful, poor Guyanese watch those who are close to the people in power and notice how they are having a great time. Money is flowing like fountains into their pockets, and none of their wants (not needs) go unsatisfied. They are living and reveling, while the small Guyanese are groaning. The people from the outside are dealing unfairly with Guyana, and then the locals on top here continue the paralysis by squeezing and shortchanging their fellow citizens with next to nothing as their dividends from what is theirs. This is the unequal and unsatisfactory state that must come to a stop. Guyanese should be celebrating what it is to be rich, not dreaming of what could be. This 2024 must be a make-or-break year with one objective: each Guyanese gets to know what it is to live those lavish economic numbers compiled by the experts.