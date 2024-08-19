Teen biker killed after crashing into utility pole

Latest update August 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man was killed on Saturday after he crashed an XR-Honda Motorcycle into a utility pole at Strathspey, East Coast Demerara. The accident reportedly took place around 21:00hrs.
Dead is Leon Benjamin of 1313 Bare Root, East Coast Demerara and injured is his pillion rider.
Reports are Benjamin and his pillion rider were heading south along the ECD Public Road when the bike clipped the mirror of a Honda Vezel while overtaking the vehicle. He then lost control of the bike and slammed into a utility pole. The impact flung Benjamin and the pillion rider on the roadway while the Vezel reportedly sped away.
The ambulance service was summoned and when it arrived at the scene, the medical professionals on board pronounced Benjamin dead. The pillion rider was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he remains admitted and receiving treatment. Kaieteur News understands that both Benjamin and the pillion rider sustained head injuries.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 19, 2024South Africa Tour of the West Indies 2024… Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the West Indies Men’s squad selected for the upcoming T20 International (T20I)...
Aug 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana, recently declared with characteristic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]