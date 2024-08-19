Teen biker killed after crashing into utility pole

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man was killed on Saturday after he crashed an XR-Honda Motorcycle into a utility pole at Strathspey, East Coast Demerara. The accident reportedly took place around 21:00hrs.

Dead is Leon Benjamin of 1313 Bare Root, East Coast Demerara and injured is his pillion rider.

Reports are Benjamin and his pillion rider were heading south along the ECD Public Road when the bike clipped the mirror of a Honda Vezel while overtaking the vehicle. He then lost control of the bike and slammed into a utility pole. The impact flung Benjamin and the pillion rider on the roadway while the Vezel reportedly sped away.

The ambulance service was summoned and when it arrived at the scene, the medical professionals on board pronounced Benjamin dead. The pillion rider was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he remains admitted and receiving treatment. Kaieteur News understands that both Benjamin and the pillion rider sustained head injuries.