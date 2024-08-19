Latest update August 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Six Brazilians arrested for illegal mining at Amatuk, Potaro River

Aug 19, 2024

Kaieteur News – Six Brazilians nationals were arrested on Sunday during a successfully coordinated operation by the Joint Services and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to clamp down on illegal mining in Guyana.

 The Brazilians’ illegal mining operations.

The Brazilians’ illegal mining operations.

In a press release, the Guyana Police Force said the six Brazilian nationals (four males and two females) were arrested for illegal mining in the Amatuk Potaro River, Region 8.

The team arrived at Amatuk Potaro River, Region 8, by GDF helicopter at approximately 10:30hrs Sunday where they located the illegal mining operation, identified as #252339, which was moored on the western bank of the river.

The following individuals, identified as Brazilian nationals, were found at the mining operation, Leo Vitor Lucas De Arruda, date of birth: 30th October 2002 (22 years old); address: Novo Mundo, Mato Grosso; Francione Barbosa Da Silva, date of birth: 24th December 1983 (40 years old), address: Maria das Graças, Boa Vista, Roraima; Jeova Marques Pinho, date of birth: 1st February 1988 (36 years old), address: Mucajaí, Boa Vista, Roraima; Elivane Ferreira Dos Santos, date of birth: 10th April 1973 (51 years old), address: Castelo, Pará; Silvania Andrade de Oliveira, date of birth: 7th February 1979 (45 years old), address: Boa Vista, Roraima; and Diemisson Da Silva Rodriguez, date of birth: 18th February 1988 (36 years old), address: Boa Vista, Roraima.

These individuals, police said were questioned and instructed by the Joint Services and GGMC officials to vacate the illegal operation. They were informed of the allegation that they were mining illegally and were placed under arrest.

The suspects were subsequently escorted from the site to Ogle Airport, where they were then escorted to CID HQ.

Additionally, Attorney-at-Law Mr. Cox, from the Dexter Todd and Associate Law Firm, visited the CID HQ and advised his clients to remain silent.

The Brazilian nationals remain in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

