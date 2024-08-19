Guyana records mixed bag on penultimate day

Winfield Braithwaite Schoolboys’ and Girls’ Boxing C/ships…

Kaieteur Sports – Day Two of the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys’ and Girls’ Boxing Tournament, hosted at National Gymnasium, brought more heart-pounding action as young boxers from across the Caribbean battled for Caribbean Schoolboys/Girls, Youth and Junior’s glory. The second night of this three-day event lived up to its billing, delivering drama, skill, and excitement as the competitors sought to etch their names in gold.

After an eventful opening night, which saw Guyana with a mixed bag of three wins and one loss, the host nation found itself neck-and-neck with visiting teams in points. Trinidad and Tobago made a strong impression in the Youth 57kg and Juniors 63kg categories, while St. Lucia’s fighters brought the heat in the Junior’s 66kg and 80kg contests, leaving their mark by defeating competitors from Barbados and Trinidad.

Saturday’s schedule featured six Schoolboys’ finals, showcasing young talents with a hunger to prove themselves on the Caribbean stage. Local heroes rose to the occasion in Schoolboys’ finals; leading the charge for the host nation was Aaron Fileen, whose long reach proved too much for his opponent in the 26kg final, clinching Guyana’s first gold of the night. The stylish Ezekiel Bancroft delivered a masterclass performance, defeating Trinidad’s Zafar Al Sadiq by unanimous decision to take home the 40kg gold. Bancroft’s technical prowess and sharp combinations were too much for his opponent, as he delighted the home crowd with his win.

Ryan Roger, fresh off a successful stint at the OECS Invitational Boxing championship in St. Lucia, continued his impressive run. His quick hands and relentless pressure overwhelmed Trinidad’s Joshua Brathwaite in the 75kg final. Three consecutive 8-count stands forced the referee to stop the contest in the first round, handing Roger another Schoolboy’s gold.

Trinidad’s Shawn Ramnauth and Jaheem Alexander also stood tall in the Schoolboys’ division, both securing gold for the twin-island nation. Ramnauth outclassed Guyana’s Akil Quintyne in the 30kg final, while Alexander took home gold in the 38kg divisional final against Guyanese Drewshawn Willery.

The Youth category bouts kept the intensity rolling as the night unfolded. Trinidad’s Darnel Sinaswee put on a commanding performance, winning the Youth 63.5kg title with a second-round stoppage of Antigua’s Leon Loudat. Sinaswee’s relentless power-punching forced the referee to halt the contest just one minute and 20 seconds into the second round, earning him a well-deserved gold.

Trinidad’s Joshua Lewis followed suit in the Youth 86kg final, dominating Grenada’s Terone Newton. In a slugfest that had the crowd roaring, Lewis’ explosive punches ended the bout in just one (1) minute and three (3) seconds, securing an emphatic gold medal for his country.

The excitement didn’t end with the juniors, as two Elite bouts added a layer of experience and flair to the night’s proceedings. Guyana’s Travis Inverary stunned Grenadian Brian Cobb in an electrifying 67kg contest that lasted just two minutes and 58 seconds. Inverary’s aggressive start overwhelmed Cobb, and the Guyanese fighter’s hand was raised in victory before the first round ended. The final bout saw Suriname’s Mordino Massie edge out Guyana’s Jaqwan Milo in a closely contested 75kg fight, wrapping up the evening’s action.

With the tournament moving into its third and final day, all eyes are on the remaining bouts as the young pugilists aim to leave it all in the ring. The event has been a testament to the talent and grit of the Caribbean’s up-and-coming boxers.

Sponsored by the Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Olympic Association, and a host of local businesses, the tournament has brought the region’s best youth boxing talents together, fostering both competition and camaraderie.

The action concluded yesterday with some gripping finals, bringing the curtains down on another well-organised youth tournament.