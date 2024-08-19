GTU President condemns public attacks on McDonald

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Dr. Mark Lyte has condemned attacks directed at the General Secretary of the union, Coretta McDonald.

Lyte’s comments come days after Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo sought to blame McDonald for the union’s rejection of the government’s ten percent pay increase to teachers. “I want to mention that the Guyana Teachers’ Union does not support the sentiments shared in the general public by public-spirited citizens, politicians, business community, relating to the general secretary of the Guyana Teacher’s Union. I believe the general secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union has been with the union for several decades and brings with her vast experience in relation to union matters,” Lyte said on a Facebook live programme last Saturday.

He explained that while he is aware that in any group, there are going to be different views and perceptions, but the union has committed itself to resolving those in the most amicable way within the walls of the union’s framework. “So I feel the need to be on record condemning all attacks on the general secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union which were made public and also condemn any attacks on any member whether you be an executive member or a rank and file member within your branch…”

He added: “we have all been out there, I am hearing persons saying they have been out there for 74 days and some have different counts. I have been out there for the duration of this whole matter. I have been out there leading the struggle since February and we are now in August so the officer corps has been on the forefront pushing the administration to arrive at a package that will be beneficial to our members and I know that there are several contentious matters that we would like to see sorted.”

Jagdeo went as far as saying that the teachers’ pay increase proposal negotiated between the Ministry of Education and the GTU was sabotaged by McDonald and other persons with a political interest in industrial strike days before it was finalised. Jagdeo speaking at his weekly news conference last Thursday said that statements circulated by Lyte, confirmed that the Union’s General Council had agreed to the Government’s three-year proposal. He said somewhere along the line, McDonald sought to sabotage the joint effort by publicly condemning and then rejecting the proposal.