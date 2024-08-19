DHL Guyana donates educational materials to Corriverton Primary School

Kaieteur News – DHL Guyana donated a number of educational materials to Corriverton Primary School last week.

Ruth Singh Jeffers, CFO of DHL Guyana, and Alvin Ramnarine, Station Manager of New Amsterdam, attended the event. DHL Guyana in a press statement disclosed that the delivery included a variety of educational materials, books, and supplies designed to enhance the students’ learning experience.

It was stated that the ceremony highlighted the company’s role beyond logistics, showcasing its commitment to fostering growth and inspiring future generations.

CFO Jeffers addressed the attendees stating, “Today, we are not just delivering packages. We are delivering hope and opportunity. Thanks to the invaluable support of the Ministry of Education and the dedicated staff here at Corriverton Primary, we can help ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed.”

“This event reaffirms our belief that DHL’s commitment extends beyond logistics…our role is to deliver on a promise of growth, collaboration, and positive change. Each delivery represents an opportunity to contribute to a brighter future,” Ramnarine said. Moreover, the company stated that as it continues to extend its outreach across Guyana, they remain driven by the conviction that every interaction is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.