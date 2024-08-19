Bandits nabbed minutes after robbing man $600K gold chain in Linden

Latest update August 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Police captured two armed bandits, on Saturday night, minutes after they robbed a 38-year-old farmer at Middle Street, Silvertown, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten.

Captured: Robbery suspect, Eon Ward

Captured: Robbery Suspect, Faisal Moore

The bandits identified as, Eon Ward also known as “Killa” and Faisal Moore were nabbed at the Wismar Mackenzie Bridge, Linden. Ranks had intercepted their Burgundy Axio car PAH 2346.

The lawmen were able to recover the valuables they stole from the farmer, Claus Pearce, of West Watooka- a $636,000 gold chain and a cellular phone.  Police also confiscated their illegal guns, two 9MM pistols with bullets. An extra magazine containing 26 bullets was also found in the car.

The illegal guns found in their possession

Earlier that evening, around 21:15hrs, the two men allegedly robbed Pearce in front of a shop at Silvertown.  Pearce told police that the men walked up to him and Moore pointed a gun to him and grabbed his chain and cell phone before making good his escape with Ward. Ranks on patrol were immediately alerted and less than five minutes later intercepted the get-away car and arrested them.

 

 

 

Recovered stolen items

