‘Sisters care’ Homecare services for the elderly set for launch in Bartica next month

Kaieteur News – Operating under the banner ‘Sisters care’ Home care services, healthcare professional Traceyann Vanhersel is set to launch the first elderly care initiative to be based in Bartica Region Seven, next month.

The 34 -year- old, mother of two, decided turn her passion for caring for the elderly into a real enterprise after realizing the services for elderly people are not available in her hometown of Bartica.

Alongside co-owner Thiffeny Mackenzie, the business is being touted as a first of its nature in the mining community

According to Vanhersel, the service will not cover the elderly but persons living with disabilities as well. She said that the plan is to provide services such as home health care, medical management, home care assistance with medications, blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring, bathing and dressing, just to name a few.

Questioned about her experience in the field of work, Vanhersel told The Waterfalls, that she found caring for the elderly to be her calling from a young age.

“I use to work as a receptionist at Guyenterprise but changed my profession and decided to work with elderly people. I find myself being comfortable with elderly people and I think I can share the care for their needs,” she said.

She added that while working as a receptionist she was given the opportunity to look after an elderly relative. That was when it dawned on her that this is something that she could do long term “I was like hey this is my calling; I felt so relaxed and comfortable just looking after someone else.”

After deciding to pursue this field of work, the young woman pursued and completed courses in Child Care, CPR, and Care for the Elderly at the Venezuelan Institute in Georgetown.

She said “It’s been over 9 years now I’m doing home care. I have always had a vision of opening my own business in caring for the elderly. In 2023, I started working on my dream business with the help and guidance of Dr. Dawn Allicock (also known as Dr. Asay).”

Vanhersel noted that she has gained much support and encouragement bringing the venture into fruition. She said that she draws much inspiration from her mother and faith in God.

Excited about the new venture, the healthcare professional turned entrepreneur said as her business grows, she is looking to establish a nursing home in the Region.

“A place whereby families could leave their loved ones and knowing that they are getting the best care, love and support, “she said.

As she is about to enter this next chapter in her career, Vanhersel told this publication that a lot can be done in society to build small businesses and help them be recognised.

“We need to support each other’s businesses, and business will grow,” she suggested. For more information on her soon to be launched home care services, Traceyann Vanhersel can be contacted in telephone number (592) 654- 3358.