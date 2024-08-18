Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident with car

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized after he crashed into a car at the corners of South Road and Light Street, Georgetown.

The car was heading East along South Road when the biker suddenly sped across the intersection at Light Street and crashed into the car.

The impact flung him onto the road. He sustained injuries to his body.

He was picked up from and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted.

Investigations are ongoing.