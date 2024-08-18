MoE, GTU to establish committee to fast track teachers’ housing applications – GTU President

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) will soon put together a committee to address the fast-tracking of teachers’ housing applications that have been stuck in the system for some time.

This was disclosed by President of the GTU, Dr Mark Lyte on Saturday morning during a live video feed via the Union’s Facebook page.

“I wish to provide a breakdown of the government’s offer to teachers after four meetings were held. This matter is a very contentious one,” he said, noting that he is hopeful that the teachers would understand the situation.

“The Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers’ Union spoke at length about the issue of housing. We initially asked the ministry to ensure that in every new housing scheme there be 50 house lots for teachers. The ministry did return with a document that came from housing which claimed that several teachers in all the housing areas have been allotted land for building,” the GTU president said.

Following discussions, it was decided that the two sites establish a committee “to deal with teacher’s application, for those teachers who would have applied for house lots within a certain period those who did not get their house lot that you can filter the information to this committee that we will set up, to activate on behalf of the teacher the process, and so we believe that that was something that could be worked on because we know that teachers apply in all the different housing areas.”

In light of this agreement, the backlogged teachers’ housing applications will be examined and possibly fast tracked.

“So that was one of the things that we agreed on,” Dr. Lyte said.

The GTU and the Ministry of Education have been at loggerheads over proposed salary increases for teachers and other fringe benefits for some time. Only last week, the Union rejected the Ministry’s last proposal of a 10% pay hike for this year and 8% and 9% respectively for 2025 and 2026.