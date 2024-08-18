MARS 2024: A vibrant platform for cosplayers, and anime enthusiasts

By Celina Nathu

Kaieteur News – The year 2024 marked a resounding success for MARS, a gathering that brought together a vibrant tapestry of small businesses, enthusiastic cosplayers, and avid anime fans. The Marriot Hotel was abuzz with excitement as Mars 2024 brought together enthusiastic cosplayers, and avid anime fans.

The cosplayers stole the spotlight, showcasing their meticulously crafted costumes and embodying beloved characters with finesse. From intricate armor to flowing capes, every detail was a testament to the dedication of these fans. Among the array of activities, attendees engaged in friendly competitions that celebrated their shared interests.

The energetic tug of war and the iconic runway, where cosplayers strutted their stuff with confidence and flair, provided an opportunity for participants to showcase their skills.

The voice acting challenge allowed individuals to display their talents, channeling the essence of their characters with skill and enthusiasm. Other activities included anime trivia and pop-quizzes, scavenger hunts, sensei arm wrestling, a spicy ramen challenge, freestyle anime rap, and musical chairs.

One of the most anticipated events has to be the rave, or the after party that gives everyone an opportunity to wind down and enjoy good music and dancing with flashing lights and a good atmosphere.

Other attendees donned attire inspired by characters from a myriad of sources, including games, animes, movies, and TV shows, adding a splash of color and creativity to the event. Many of the cosplays were handmade and curated by various artists and clothes makers.

MARS was a melting pot of diversity, drawing individuals from various backgrounds that united in their shared love for anime, games, and niche interests. The presence of both small and large businesses added another dimension to the event, offering attendees a chance to explore a wide range of merchandise and services.

The Waterfalls had the privilege of speaking with several small business owners who were showcased at MARS 2024. Bevin Allicock, a painter and small business owner of BEVARTS, shared his journey with this publication. A professional artist who graduated from the E.R Burrowes School of Art, Allicock’s love for art and anime combined, leading him to MARS.

At the event, he offered live portraits, where attendees could sit down and have themselves drawn in 10-15 minutes. Allicock has been attending MARS from the beginning, three years ago, and he expressed that interacting with fellow anime fans brings a feeling of belonging.

Within the vibrant community of artists and creatives, there were also numerous entrepreneurs who had built thriving businesses around the sale of merchandise inspired by popular anime series and shows. One such enterprise making its mark at the prestigious MARS event this year was the Anime Hub.

The Anime Hub, founded and operated by Shianne Basdeo, hails from the Berbice region and was eager to showcase its diverse array of anime-themed products to the enthusiastic crowds at MARS. Attendees were treated to a dazzling display of the company’s offerings, which included an impressive selection of keychains, t-shirts, figurines, and various other collectibles and accessories featuring beloved characters and iconic imagery from a wide range of beloved anime franchises.

Speaking with this publication, the excited owner, Shianne Basdeo, expressed her delight at the opportunity to share the Anime Hub’s passion for anime culture with the MARS audience.

This was the first time the company had participated in the event, and Basdeo was thrilled to introduce the Anime Hub’s unique and high-quality merchandise to an entirely new audience of devoted anime fans and collectors.

Badmonkey Merch, one of the long-standing sponsors of the prestigious MARS event, was once again in attendance, having been a proud participant since the very inception of the convention.

During the event, this publication had the opportunity to speak with Christal, one of the dedicated team members representing Badmonkey Merch at MARS. Christal expressed her excitement at the chance to be part of the convention once more.

When asked what this event means to her, Christal conveyed her passion for engaging with the thriving anime community. She expressed her excitement for the opportunity to meet fellow enthusiasts, discuss their favorite series and characters, and interact directly with customers who shared her love for the genre. For her, MARS represented a unique platform to not only showcase Badmonkey Merch’s impressive collection of merchandise but also to forge meaningful connections with the very people who fueled the company’s success.

One passionate cosplayer, speaking to The Waterfalls, described the atmosphere of MARS as “amazing,” expressing her joy at being surrounded by her close-knit group of friends. “It’s pretty cool,” she added, her eyes sparkling with excitement. This was the cosplayer’s second year attending the convention, and she couldn’t hide her enthusiasm for the experience.

Delving deeper, the cosplayer shared her perspective on the unique nature of the anime community. “It’s a small community, kind of niche,” she acknowledged, “and some people would view it as weird or just cartoons, but it’s not. It feels genuinely enjoyable being here, you find like-minded people with similar interests and passions, and you can just chill.”

The cosplayer’s words conveyed a profound sense of belonging and acceptance within the MARS community. “It’s relaxing, even relieving,” she added, underscoring the sense of comfort and camaraderie that permeated the event.

She grew up watching anime and is so glad that a community is here, where people can gather and be around each other and enjoy what MARS has to offer.

Another business owner, Estharita Cupido, the owner of the Art Realm, echoed similar sentiments. This was her third year at MARS, where she showcased her custom paintings featuring popular anime characters, as well as her work on ceramics. “It’s always nice to be here, to widen my horizons,” she told The Waterfalls. Cupido shared that she has met many of her closest friends through MARS and looks forward to the event every year.

Speaking with a cosplayer, The Waterfalls learned that even before the current MARS event had ended, the individual was already excited for the next one. This sentiment captures the enduring appeal of the gathering and the sense of community that it fosters.

For many attendees, MARS 2024 marked their first time at the event, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Attendees expressed delight in the vibrant atmosphere and the welcoming vibe that permeated the gathering, underscoring the sense of community and camaraderie that defined the event.

MARS 2024 stood as a testament to the enduring appeal of anime and the power of shared passions to bring people together. As cosplayers, fans, and businesses alike converged in a celebration of creativity and fandom, MARS showcased the boundless energy and enthusiasm of a community united by their love for all things anime.

The event provided a platform for small businesses to thrive and connect with a niche audience. Allicock and Cupido’s experiences highlighted the mutually beneficial relationship between MARS and the small business community. The event not only offered these entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their products and services but also fostered a sense of belonging and community that is essential for the growth and sustainability of their ventures.

MARS 2024 served as a hub for anime enthusiasts to come together, express their passions, and revel in the shared experiences that define the fandom. The various competitions and activities allowed attendees to engage with one another, share their knowledge, and celebrate their collective love for the medium. As the sun set on MARS 2024, attendees left the event with memories of laughter, camaraderie and a renewed sense of excitement for the future of the anime community. And the organizers of MARS have undoubtedly set the stage for an even more spectacular event in the years to come, cementing the gathering’s status as a must-attend destination for anime enthusiasts and small business owners alike.