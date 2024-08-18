Guyana’s booming construction industry a main attraction for Chinese companies

International Building Exposition 2024…

Kaieteur News – Without a doubt Guyana‘s booming construction industry, has in recent years attracted scores of foreign investors with a number of Chinese construction companies and hardware suppliers setting up shop here.

During our visit to the recently concluded International Building Exposition 2024 held at the National Stadium, Providence East Bank Demerara (EBD),caught up with representatives of Qing Jian Group Company [CNQC] engineering and construction limited—a Chinese company that has been operating in Guyana since 2018.

Marketing Manager of CNQC, Mr. Frank Xu Haozhan, said that his company is captivated by the progression in the industry.

He noted that “The construction market here in Guyana is booming, it’s like an explosion, very great market… not like in China.”

Haozhan explained that in China, the construction industry has been, “facing a sluggish situation” due to a lack of projects.

“No more jobs, no more projects coming up, and the government is restricting the expenses to some housing and residential project … so, [it’s] hard.” He said.

To this end, the CNQC Marketing Manager expressed his profound happiness working in the construction industry in Guyana, which exposed him to a vast amount of projects and opportunity.

Since their introduction to Guyana, Haozhan said some of the project the CNQC engineering and construction limited has constructed the Brickdam Police Station, Luckystar Ware house Project, the Pegasus Hotel, Aiden by Best Western, and few other prominent edifices.

The marketing manager noted that, “So far in the whole Guyanese construction market we haven’t found any like … other construction company that has the stability to handle, like … a great magnitude of projects …”

He continued, “We bring engineers and workers from china, we also bring in materials and organize and manage it ourselves.”

Speaking of some of the challenges that his companies has faced, Haozhan revealed that at times, there are difficulties in sourcing decorative materials, mainly furniture, in Guyana since the furniture they use are customized.

He related “Certain materials are not easy to be sourced here, in the market, sometimes we need to get it via air freight from China, like when it comes to the final stage for the hotel, like Aiden Hotel, like last week. We have encountered a lot of material problems, for example some decoration materials, furniture…”

According to him, due to the goods being transported via air freight, sometimes the goods would get damaged, resulting in it having to be reshipped, which can be costly.

In those cases, Haozhan said the Chinese company assists Guyanese clients with a tax redemption letter –requesting for the tax on the items to be exempted.