Curl Fête is back with a ‘SPLASH’

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – Following its triumphant return to the social calendar during a Cricket Carnival in 2022, Guyana’s premier natural hair festival Curl Fête is back with a ‘SPLASH!’

The biennial event which is being touted the Caribbean’s largest Natural Hair & Beauty Expo once again kicked off Cricket Carnival activities with its vibrant summer vibes. Hosted at the Promenade Gardens in Georgetown over the weekend, the festival dazzled patrons with an impressive array of natural hair focused businesses.

Traditionally held in October, Curl Fête took a refreshing turn this year by shifting to the summer season. The change was met with enthusiasm from both attendees and organizers. Mrs. Tamika Henry-Fraser, CEO of the festival, expressed her excitement about the event’s success, highlighting the positive feedback and the high energy throughout the weekend.

The Waterfalls Magazine was on site for day one of the event, capturing the lively atmosphere and the diverse collection of hair care, skincare, wellness, maternity support and other items showcased from over 160 booths throughout the garden.

In addition to the extensive range of products and services, some booths dedicated to fashion, makeup, yoga, and zumba, complete with tutorials and workshops. The event also provided a platform for numerous women-owned businesses to shine. One standout business was 15-year-old crochet entrepreneur Destiny King, who made her debut at the festival. King, who started her crochet business in 2020, was thrilled to showcase her creations at her first pop-up shop.

Another notable exhibitor was ‘Nikxnknox,’ an accessories business founded by Nichola Baily. Specializing in unique and affordable accessories for both adults and children, Nicola was excited to present her products at her inaugural Curl Fête pop-up shop.

In addition to the vibrant market scene, the festival offered a range of educational and engaging sessions. The first half of the event featured a dental care session by David Adams and insights into the Guyanese business app ‘HerVenture’ by Upasna Mudlier. Mudlier described the app as a game-changer for local entrepreneurs, offering tailored modules to help navigate business challenges with confidence. Another highlight was a lash extension workshop by Toya of Lift and Lashes, which included a giveaway of free lash extension consultations to lucky attendees. The event also showcased a “Budget Chic” presentation styled by Tory, an accomplished personal stylist. Her segment featured fabulous models dressed in various styles, offering inspiration and practical fashion tips.

With more exciting activities on the horizon, the agenda promised an intriguing hair show and other engaging sessions. The Founder was keen to note that Curl Fête 2024 continues to be a vibrant celebration of beauty, business, and community spirit and given that the event is usually family inclusive, there was also bouncing castle and water slides for the children.