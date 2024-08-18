31 graduate from GyCCE – YOUthEngage592 Leadership Program

Kaieteur News – Thirty one students and four mentors graduated from the Guyana Centre for Civic Engagement (GyCCE) on August 4, 2024. The graduation ceremony was held at the Palm Spring Conference Room, Bartica, Region Seven.

The students and mentors are from the Bartica Secondary School, Three Miles, and the Excel Volunteer Club. This initiative, funded by the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown, underscores the growing emphasis on youth leadership and civic engagement in Guyana.

Deodat Persaud, President of GyCCE and a fervent advocate for national pride, delivered an inspiring message to the graduates. He urged them to become problem solvers and change agents within their communities, reinforcing the importance of active civic participation in addressing local challenges.

The keynote address was given by Dr. Satesh Basdeo, Head of the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Bartica Branch. Dr. Basdeo highlighted the pivotal role of good leadership in driving societal change, stressing that integrity and collective action are essential for achieving meaningful progress.

Remarks were provided by RDC Councillor Stephen Bess, who congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments. He encouraged them to continue contributing to societal improvement, emphasizing that their efforts are crucial for the community’s development.

The ceremony also featured special recognitions, with Three Miles’ “Bully Stopper Project” receiving the accolade of Most Impacting Project. This initiative was commended for its successful anti-bullying efforts, which have significantly improved the safety and well-being of students within the school environment.

In addition, Ms. Davena Mangru was honored with the Best Mentor award for her outstanding dedication to environmental care. Her commitment exemplifies the program’s mission of empowering leaders who are not only skilled but also deeply invested in fostering sustainable community practices.

This graduation brings the total number of graduates from the GyCCE’s YOUthEngage592 program to 94 students and 18 mentors from Regions 2, 6, and 7. The success of this program highlights its vital role in nurturing the next generation of civic leaders in Guyana, equipping them with the tools needed to effect positive change in their communities.