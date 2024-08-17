Two miners die after mining pit collapses at Madhia

Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News –
Two miners were killed on Friday after a mining pit collapsed at a back dam at Mahdia, Region Eight.
Dead are Sherwayne Joseph of Moruca, North West District, Region One and Imran Blake.
The miners were reportedly buried alive around 02:30hrs on Friday, while working in the pit.
Relatives were left in a state of shock after receiving the tragic news. Blake is said to be 19-years-old.
Melisa Samantha Blake, his aunt in a Facebook post said, “I keep asking why my nephew, you only turn Nineteen a couple weeks ago son.”
She continued, “God please give us the strength to face this especially my sister and dad”.
