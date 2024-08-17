Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Two miners die after mining pit collapses at Madhia

Aug 17, 2024 News

Kaieteur News –

Two miners were killed on Friday after a mining pit collapsed at a back dam at Mahdia, Region Eight.

Dead: Imran Blake

Dead: Sherwayne Joseph

Dead are Sherwayne Joseph of Moruca, North West District, Region One and Imran Blake.

The miners were reportedly buried alive around 02:30hrs on Friday, while working in the pit.

Relatives were left in a state of shock after receiving the tragic news. Blake is said to be 19-years-old.

Melisa Samantha Blake, his aunt in a Facebook post said, “I keep asking why my nephew, you only turn Nineteen a couple weeks ago son.”

She continued, “God please give us the strength to face this especially my sister and dad”.

