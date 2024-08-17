Team Mohamed builds new house for Angoy’s Avenue fire victims 

Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Businessman Azruddin Mohamed has financed the construction of a new home for a family of 11 after a fire destroyed their home at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.
On Friday, Mohamed handed over the keys to the newly built home to Rudolph Majeet and his family.
The fire left Majeet’s family homeless and also destroyed his small business.
Majeet contacted the businessman for assistance after the devastating blaze.
“As such, a response team was quickly assembled, and construction began,” Mohamed said before adding, “Once the roof was installed, the family was able to move into their new home, which provided them with much-needed privacy and comfort.”
