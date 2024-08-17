Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

It look like only de Vee Pee understand dis ting!

Aug 17, 2024 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh when yuh think yuh hear it all, de Vee Pee does come out and mek yuh scratch yuh head. He seh Exxon usin’ equity and retained earnings fuh invest in Guyana. Now, deh’s where things get funny. Yuh see, de company dat doing de investing in Guyana is a subsidiary. Yes, is Esso Petroleum, not ExxonMobil directly.

Suh dem boys wanna know, where de equity really coming from? Is it Esso, or is it de big boss, Exxon? And if it is de parent company, does dat mean Exxon advancing de equity without no interest? Dat soundin’ too good to be true.

Den de Vee Pee talk ‘bout rate of return on dis equity investment. But how can yuh get a rate of return when yuh sharing profits 50-50? Last time we check, 50-50 mean everybody get half, no extra.

Dis thing gettin’ real confusing. One minute, de Vee Pee seh one thing, next minute, de facts ain’t adding up. Dem boys nah too sure if he even understand wha he talkin’ ‘bout.

Wha dem boys sure of is dis—if de big ExxonMobil advancing money to lil Esso without interest, den Exxon gotta be de most generous company in de world. And if dem getting a rate of return on top of dat, well, dem boys seh Guyana might as well start printing its own money, ‘cause nutten makin’ sense no more.

But hey, dis is Guyana, where oil money flowin’ and common sense drownin’. De Vee Pee seh it, suh it must be true, right? Dem boys seh if yuh believe dat, yuh might believe de moon made of cheese too.

Talk half. Leff half!

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana's Landlord.

