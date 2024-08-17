Fish vendor charged with discharging a loaded gun

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old fish vendor of Tucville, Georgetown, was charged on Friday for discharging a loaded firearm.

The accused, Marvin Blackman, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Annette Singh to answer the charge which states that he discharged a loaded gun at Kevin Allicock at the Meadow Bank Wharf, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that on August 10, 2024 at around 04:00hrs, Allicock was at the wharf when he saw Blackman seated as a passenger on a motorcycle from 40 meters away.

The victim observed the accused retrieving a black object resembling a firearm from his pants.

Upon seeing this, the victim ran as Blackman allegedly fired two shots in his direction, both missing him.

Blackman was later arrested, told of the allegation which he denied, and was later charged. A search was conducted at Blackman’s home, but no firearm was found.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His lawyer, George Thomas, stated that the accused had an ongoing legal matter but was consistently present for court appearances and willing to adhere to any conditions the court may have.

Thomas told the court that he believed the victim’s accusations were fabricated.

Meanwhile, Allicock was remanded on Wednesday after being arraigned at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on an attempted murder charge.

On the same day of the incident with Blackman, Allicock had confronted Beni (only name provided) at the Meadow Bank Wharf, instructing him to keep his associates away from his brother.

Beni reportedly ignored Allicock’s warning and that resulted in Allicock physically assaulting Beni who collapsed, lost consciousness and sustained head injuries.

Allicock was arrested and disclosed to police that he was targeted in a shooting incident following the altercation. This led to Blackman being arrested.

Blackman was placed on $50,000 and is scheduled to return to court on September 6, 2024.