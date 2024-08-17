Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fish vendor charged with discharging a loaded gun

Aug 17, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Marvin Blackman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Marvin Blackman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old fish vendor of Tucville, Georgetown, was charged on Friday for discharging a loaded firearm.

The accused, Marvin Blackman, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Annette Singh to answer the charge which states that he discharged a loaded gun at Kevin Allicock at the Meadow Bank Wharf, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that on August 10, 2024 at around 04:00hrs, Allicock was at the wharf when he saw Blackman seated as a passenger on a motorcycle from 40 meters away.

The victim observed the accused retrieving a black object resembling a firearm from his pants.

Upon seeing this, the victim ran as Blackman allegedly fired two shots in his direction, both missing him.

Blackman was later arrested, told of the allegation which he denied, and was later charged. A search was conducted at Blackman’s home, but no firearm was found.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His lawyer, George Thomas, stated that the accused had an ongoing legal matter but was consistently present for court appearances and willing to adhere to any conditions the court may have.

Thomas told the court that he believed the victim’s accusations were fabricated.

Meanwhile, Allicock was remanded on Wednesday after being arraigned at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on an attempted murder charge.

On the same day of the incident with Blackman, Allicock had confronted Beni (only name provided) at the Meadow Bank Wharf, instructing him to keep his associates away from his brother.

Beni reportedly ignored Allicock’s warning and that resulted in Allicock physically assaulting Beni who collapsed, lost consciousness and sustained head injuries.

Allicock was arrested and disclosed to police that he was targeted in a shooting incident following the altercation. This led to Blackman being arrested.

Blackman was placed on $50,000 and is scheduled to return to court on September 6, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Aug 17, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking for suitable contractors to procure and install bucket seats at sport facilities in Regions Two and Ten. This was revealed at...
Read More
Verreynne, Markram fifties turn Proteas luck around, as Windies toil on tough 2nd day

Verreynne, Markram fifties turn Proteas luck...

Aug 17, 2024

Guyanese cyclists to compete in 33rd Tour Cycliste de Guiana in French Guiana

Guyanese cyclists to compete in 33rd Tour...

Aug 17, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh pilots Better-Hope to victory with hat-trick

Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh pilots...

Aug 17, 2024

GFF signs exclusive kit deal with European Sports Brand MEYBA

GFF signs exclusive kit deal with European Sports...

Aug 17, 2024

Maurice Solomon & Co sponsors upcoming Medal Play Golf Tournament at Lusignan Golf Club

Maurice Solomon & Co sponsors upcoming Medal...

Aug 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]